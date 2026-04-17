Longtime Notre Dame guard KK Bransford entering transfer portal

Hannah Hidalgo is great but she can’t do it all on her own. “It” can mean many things. One of them is bringing what will be a youthful 2026-27 Notre Dame women’s basketball roster along. Hidalgo was going to have some help in that regard from a player with even more time spent in the Fighting Irish program than herself.

But not anymore.

Fifth-year senior KK Bransford is entering the transfer portal, On3’s Talia Goodman announced Friday.

Bransford, like many collegiate student-athletes in this era, is choosing to spend her final year of eligibility somewhere else. Fresh start, monetary implications, different opportunity. Whatever the reason(s), she’s ending up in a different uniform than the one she’s played her entire career in to this point next season. It’ll take some getting used to. Up until now, Notre Dame is all Bransford had ever known.

Though hampered by injuries throughout her career, including a knee ailment that held her out of 12 games this past season and a foot injury that sidelined her for the entire 2024-25 season, Bransford knows as well as anyone else what Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey is looking for. She committed to Ivey as a McDonald’s All American out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Mount Notre Dame way back in 2021, and she’s been with Ivey every step of the way ever since.

Bransford was a mouthpiece for everything Ivey believes in this past season, helping the Irish get to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019. Ivey constantly credited Bransford’s leadership for being a major component throughout the run. Notre Dame was 6-6 in games without Bransford. The Irish went 12-3 to finish the season after she was reinserted in the lineup.

Hidalgo complimented Bransford over and over throughout the season, too.

“KK brings so much for us on a different level,” Hidalgo said. “She knows the system so well. She brings something that we were lacking when she was out. So now to finally have her back you can tell. It makes a big difference with how we’re playing on the floor. She brings that spark off the bench that we really need and we didn’t have.”

On top of experience, Bransford is a versatile player who provides playmaking on both ends of the floor. She averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a senior. Her highest-scoring season actually came as a freshman when she put up 8.2 points per game. At her best, she scores between 7 and 10 points per game while making hustle plays in other areas that aren’t as noticeable on the stat sheet.

Again, Bransford’s best asset for her final year at Notre Dame is having been there, done that. Most of the players on the roster have never appeared in a college basketball game. Bransford has appeared in 90. She’s been on the bench for quite a few more, and that’s a place a player can learn the ins and outs of what goes into winning and what needs to be avoided to keep losses at arm’s length.

Ivey’s going into her seventh season as Notre Dame’s head coach. Bransford was on her roster for four of the first six. She won’t be on the roster for the seventh. The Irish are anticipating announcements from a few transfer portal prospects to supplement and bolster what Ivey will be working with in the upcoming season.

Current Notre Dame women’s basketball 2026-27 roster

Returning players are in bold. Games played at Notre Dame are in parenthesis.

• Senior guard Hannah Hidalgo (103)

• Senior guard Kelly Ratigan (17)

• Junior guard Lucy Jensen (22)

• Redshirt freshman forward Leah Macy (0)

• Freshman guard Jacy Abii

• Freshman guard Jenica Lewis

• Freshman guard Bella Ragone

• Freshman guard Amari Byles

• Freshman forward Isabella Sangha