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Kyle Rudolph reveling in his Notre Dame connection and a legacy vibe that keeps growing

Eric Hansenby: Eric Hansen1 hour agoEHansenND
Kyle Rudolph
Former Notre Dame and NFL tight end Kyle Rodolph is back on the ND campus this weekend, taking in Legacy Weekend. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Network

Kyle Rudolph didn’t expect post-NFL life to include coaching youth baseball, but the former Notre Dame tight end has found unexpected joy in it — much like he’s rediscovering his connection to the Irish program. Back in South Bend for Legacy Weekend and the Blue-Gold Game, Rudolph sees a growing alumni bond fueled by Marcus Freeman’s vision — one that has turned a once-fractured relationship into a meaningful annual homecoming.

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