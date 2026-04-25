Kyle Rudolph reveling in his Notre Dame connection and a legacy vibe that keeps growing
Kyle Rudolph didn’t expect post-NFL life to include coaching youth baseball, but the former Notre Dame tight end has found unexpected joy in it — much like he’s rediscovering his connection to the Irish program. Back in South Bend for Legacy Weekend and the Blue-Gold Game, Rudolph sees a growing alumni bond fueled by Marcus Freeman’s vision — one that has turned a once-fractured relationship into a meaningful annual homecoming.