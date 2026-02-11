Notre Dame one of six schools scheduled to host elite 2027 OT Layton von Brandt

Layton von Brandt has scheduled his return visit to Notre Dame. On Tuesday night, the 2027 class four-star offensive tackle announced on social media that he will be back in South Bend on April 11.

The Irish are one of six programs set to host the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 48 overall prospect and No. 6 offensive tackle this spring. Von Brandt also posted that he plans to visit Virginia Tech (March 21), Florida (March 24), Auburn (March 26), Tennessee (March 28) and Penn State (April 18).

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink’s von Brandt included those six programs in his Dec. 21 top eight. He also named LSU and Ohio State among his finalists, though he has not announced immediate plans to visit either school. Von Brandt added that he is working to schedule a few additional dates.

Notre Dame has emerged as a strong contender for the 6-foot-5½, 255-pound von Brandt since welcoming him to campus for the first time for the Syracuse game Nov. 22. He announced an offer from offensive line coach Joe Rudolph shortly after that visit, where the Irish made clear he was a priority.

“Every coach I spoke to made it clear they valued me as a player, thought I fit what they like in the offensive linemen they recruit and believed I was a great fit for Notre Dame,” von Brandt told Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer after the visit. “I talked about what my recruiting process looked like and what I planned on doing before making a decision to commit.”

The Irish kept their foot on the gas with von Brandt once coaches were permitted to hit the road in January. Rudolph, head coach Marcus Freeman and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider all traveled to the Northeast to spend time with him.

Coaches from Florida, Rutgers, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina and Florida State also visited the No. 1 player in Delaware. Penn State coach Matt Campbell and Virginia Tech coach James Franklin represented their respective programs.

Von Brandt was previously verbally committed to Penn State from Nov. 9, 2024, until Oct. 12. He backed off his pledge the same day the Nittany Lions fired Franklin. Seider was the Nittany Lions’ running back coach when von Brandt committed. The offensive line coach at the time was Phil Trautwein, who is now at Florida.

Von Brandt has strong connections to Notre Dame, too. It was the first school he visited after decommitting, and it will be the second-to-last one he sees before he seemingly embarks on official visits.

