'Leave No Doubt' inspires Notre Dame club initiative

This story appears in Blue & Gold Illustrated’s 2026 Notre Dame Football Preview, a 160-page, full-color, glossy magazine with everything you need to know about the 2026 Fighting Irish and their upcoming season. To order your copy, click here.

John Culkin liked Marcus Freeman’s “leave no doubt” mantra so much that he wanted to incorporate the words of Notre Dame football’s head coach into his role as the president of the Scranton Notre Dame Club.

The club brings Fighting Irish supporters — and not just Notre Dame graduates like Culkin himself — in the Scranton, Pa., area together to spread the university’s message in the region. As the group met in January to set up its initiatives for 2026, the concept of incorporating Freeman’s mantra with the mission laid forth by Father Edward Sorin and Notre Dame’s founders for the university to become “one of the most powerful means for doing good in this country” resonated as one worth pursuing.

That gave birth to the “Leave No Doubts: Fighting For Good” initiative. Culkin registered the website leavenodoubts.com — the singular version was already taken — so the club could help outline ways for fans to make local impacts.

Each week, the website lists a cause and ways to help support that cause. For instance, the final week of May was dedicated to “Fighting for Seniors.” The three suggested actions consisted of visiting or calling an elderly person, helping a senior with technology and listening to their stories. The website allows you to mark each action when completed and share your progress with others.

“We’re trying to bring the university locally to our region, and I thought that was just a great way to make simple tasks,” Culkin said. “So, I tried to make weekly, simple tasks like fight for seniors, fight for people who need it. Just what can you do in your life? One thing at a time to make a better world, and that’s what I kind of based it around.”

Culkin, an information technology (IT) consultant who grew up in Scranton, already mapped out causes for each week for the rest of the year, but he’s open to changing them. The club would like to rally support around causes that are important to the Notre Dame community. The website offers a space to submit suggestions for causes and challenges alike.

“It just builds the excitement around Notre Dame’s season,” Culkin said. “Of course, there’s a little bit of a chip-on-your-shoulder mentality. Leave no doubt in the football season, but we also want to leave no doubt that not only are we the best football team, but we are Notre Dame, and it’s a little different.”

The messaging on leavenodoubts.com offers inspiration of its own.

“While the team puts in the work on the field, we put in the work off it,” it reads. “Through weekly ‘Fighting for Good’ challenges, we contribute to something bigger than ourselves and channel our energy toward victory.”