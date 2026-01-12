LIVE: Notre Dame landing top NCAA Transfer Portal Players

It took Notre Dame 10 days to officially land a player out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, but on the first day of classes for the spring semester, the Fighting Irish are announcing new additions.

By: Mike Singer Michigan CB transfer Jayden Sanders to Notre Dame Michigan transfer cornerback Jayden Sanders has committed to playing for the Notre Dame football program after one season in Ann Arbor. Sanders had a strong true freshman season for the Wolverines and played in all 13 games. The 6-1, 193-pounder recorded 23 tackles and 1 pass breakup on the season. Continue reading here BREAKING: Michigan true freshman transfer CB Jayden Sanders has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells @On3sports



He totaled 23 tackles and 1 PD this season



11 a.m. — Keon Keeley completes full-circle moment, signs with Notre Dame

The full-circle moment has happened. One-time Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley, who recently finished his third season at Alabama, has signed to play for the Fighting Irish. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Keeley totaled 16 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakup and 1 blocked field goal in 2025, which was his third season in Tuscaloosa. His three sacks were tied for the third-most on the team.

Continue reading here

Also read –> ‘He’s got room to grow’: Why Keon Keeley struggled to see the field at Alabama, and why that can change at Notre Dame

BREAKING: Alabama transfer EDGE Keon Keeley has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells @On3sports



The 6’5 270 EDGE was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2023 class



10:30 a.m. — Irish land former five-star WR Quincy Porter from Ohio State

Boundary wide receiver was one of Notre Dame football’s top needs entering the 2026 transfer portal cycle. And on Monday, the Irish addressed it by adding an elite prospect with significant upside.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter has committed to Notre Dame. The former five-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting class will arrive in South Bend with four years of eligibility remaining.

Continue reading here

Also read –> What Ohio State WR Quincy Porter brings to Notre Dame

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Ohio State WR transfer Quincy Porter has committed to Notre Dame, per @Hayesfawcett3 🫡☘️



Former five-star recruit was the No. 3 WR in the portal. Coming off his true freshman season. What a HUGE get for the Irish.



10 a.m. — Notre Dame’s first portal addition comes from Colorado CB D.J. McKinney

DJ McKinney’s transfer portal recruitment has finally come to an end. And the decision is the same as before: Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder earned All-Big 12 coaches honorable mention in 2024. He ranked fourth in the conference with nine pass breakups. As part of his all-conference résumé, he was third on the team with 62 tackles and played the most defensive snaps with 840.

Continue reading here

Also read –> What Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney brings to Notre Dame