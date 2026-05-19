Live updates of Notre Dame baseball in ACC Tournament first round vs. Clemson

Notre Dame won 11 of its final 12 games of the regular season to add some intrigue to its stay in the ACC Tournament this week. However, the No. 10 seed Fighting Irish (30-21, 13-17) probably still need to run the table and win the whole thing to earn an automatic qualifying bid into the NCAA Tournament. They need at least a trip to Saturday’s semifinal to even think about it.

The uphill battle begins Tuesday evening with a matchup against No. 15 seed Clemson (31-25, 10-20). The Irish are sending ace Jack Radel (7-4, 3.32 ERA) to the mound in the first of up to a handful of must-win games at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

Follow along below with live updates of the game, which takes place at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.