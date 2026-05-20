Live updates of Notre Dame baseball vs. Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

Notre Dame knows what it has to do. Exactly what it did Tuesday.

Just win, baby.

The No. 10 seed Fighting Irish (31-21) are on the diamond at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., again Wednesday to take on No. 7 seed Virginia Tech (29-23) in the second round of the ACC Tournament. A win sets up a date with No. 2 seed North Carolina on Friday.

Follow along with lives updates of another do-or-die game for the Irish.

By: Tyler Horka Another first-inning Notre Dame run Jamie Zee flipped a bloop popup into shallow right center, which a hard-charging Hokie caught on the move. Noah Coy was tagging all the way for the Irish, and he slid home on a contested play at the plate that the catcher couldn’t come up with. It’s 4-0 Fighting Irish.

By: Tyler Horka Fighting Irish chase Virginia Tech starting pitcher Virginia Tech did not start its ace, and that could come back to bite the Hokies. Starter Ethan Grim’s final line will be as follows: five batters faced, four hits, three earned runs, one walk and runners at first and second responsible for with zero outs.