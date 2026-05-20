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Live updates of Notre Dame baseball vs. Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka14 minutes agotbhorka

Notre Dame knows what it has to do. Exactly what it did Tuesday.

Just win, baby.

The No. 10 seed Fighting Irish (31-21) are on the diamond at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., again Wednesday to take on No. 7 seed Virginia Tech (29-23) in the second round of the ACC Tournament. A win sets up a date with No. 2 seed North Carolina on Friday.

Follow along with lives updates of another do-or-die game for the Irish.

Live updates of Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech in second round of ACC Baseball Tournament

By:Tyler Horka

Another first-inning Notre Dame run

05/20/2026 04:30:53 PM

Jamie Zee flipped a bloop popup into shallow right center, which a hard-charging Hokie caught on the move. Noah Coy was tagging all the way for the Irish, and he slid home on a contested play at the plate that the catcher couldn’t come up with. It’s 4-0 Fighting Irish.

By:Tyler Horka

Fighting Irish chase Virginia Tech starting pitcher

05/20/2026 04:25:13 PM

Virginia Tech did not start its ace, and that could come back to bite the Hokies. Starter Ethan Grim’s final line will be as follows: five batters faced, four hits, three earned runs, one walk and runners at first and second responsible for with zero outs.

By:Tyler Horka

Notre Dame storms out to early lead

05/20/2026 04:20:09 PM

The Fighting Irish, just as they did the day before, take a lead in the first inning. Drew Berkland, who homered in the first on Tuesday, walked. Bino Watters drove him in from first with a double. Then Mark Quatrani homered to left to put the Irish up 3-0 before even registering an out in the top of the first.