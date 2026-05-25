Live updates of Notre Dame men's lacrosse in NCAA national championship game vs. Princeton

Notre Dame has a dynasty at stake.

The Fighting Irish won the national championship in 2023 and 2024. After an “off” year that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2025, head coach Kevin Corrigan‘s team has once again run through the field to get back into the national title game this year.

It’s No. 2 Notre Dame (13-2) vs. No. 1 Princeton (16-2) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along below for live updates of the match.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Princeton 8, Notre Dame 3 The tidal wave continues for the Tigers. They get a stop on one end and another goal on the other. Eight straight tallies for the top team in the nation.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Princeton 7, Notre Dame 3 It’s getting late early for the Fighting Irish. That’s seven consecutive goals for the Tigers, now up by four with 6:23 to play in the first half.

By: Tyler Horka Thomas Ricciardelli is keeping Notre Dame in it The Irish goalie has 11 first-half saves, and two of his best came in rapid succession with the Tigers threatening to make the score 7-3 before the halfway mark of the second quarter. Without Ricciardelli, this game could be effectively over. It’s still 6-3. The Irish need to help out their man in the net.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Princeton 6, Notre Dame 3 Princeton scores in the first minute of the man-up situation for the Tigers. It’s six unanswered goals for the No. 1 team in the country, which has gathered full control of the game in the early part of the second quarter. Notre Dame has not scored in over 14 minutes of game time.

By: Tyler Horka Another two-minute, non-releasable goal on Notre Dame Kevin Corrigan voiced frustration about his team’s lack of discipline in a mid-game interview with ESPN’s Dana Boyle. The Irish didn’t get the message. Another infraction, this one on Christian Alacqua, has an ability to adversely affect the Irish.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Princeton 5, Notre Dame 3 Two goals in five seconds for the Tigers. They’ve won half a dozen face offs in a row, and the Irish are reeling. This is the danger zone for ND.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Princeton 4, Notre Dame 3 The Tigers keep rolling with their fourth consecutive goal. They take their first lead at the 13:01 mark of the second quarter. Time for the Irish to dig deep and find something.

By: Tyler Horka End 1: Notre Dame 3, Princeton 3 Notre Dame has not scored in over 10 minutes of game time, but the Irish did well defensively at the end of the quarter to keep the game tied. It’s going to be a back and forth affair all afternoon, most likely. Both teams will have runs. Notably, Thomas Ricciardelli has 8 saves to Princeton’s goalie’s 3. He’s been tested, and he’s been up to the test.

By: Tyler Horka Thomas Ricciardelli makes massive save A minute into the man-down situation for ND, Thomas Ricciardelli faced a point-blank shot on a bang-bang play and he trapped it with his mesh. The ball goes back to the Irish, and they can kill the rest of the penalty time without surrendering so much as one goal. There is 59 seconds left in the first quarter, 55 seconds on ND’s shot clock and 30 seconds of penalty time.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame takes two-minute locked penalty The Irish’s Fisher Finley cross checked a Princeton player in the head, and he’s off the field for two minutes of locked penalty time. This is a massive moment in the game with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Notre Dame 3, Princeton 3 The Tigers have done a good job of going low to high, moving the ball from behind the net to a shooting area quickly, and they’ve hit their mark enough times to tie the game at three-all. It was never going to be easy for the Irish. They’re in one now.

By: Tyler Horka Princeton goes to a zone defense Notre Dame has had a few empty possessions in a row, and it’s largely due to Princeton setting up a zone and the Irish being unable to penetrate it. ND has turned it over a few times of late.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame undergoing problems in the face off circle Princeton has won four of the first six face offs, with help from some Irish violations. The Irish cannot afford to keep giving a potent Tigers offense so many possessions. They can score in a hurry.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Notre Dame 3, Princeton 2 The Tigers win the face off after their first goal and go down and get another. It’s obvious when they’re really humming, they can whip the ball around and even keep a defensive-minded team like Notre Dame on its heels. This could be a shootout in Charlottesville.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Notre Dame 3, Princeton 1 The Tigers get the ball moving around and the Irish aren’t able to keep up with it. It’s a good goal for Princeton, which was desperate to do anything to stamp its arrival in the match. It has done so now.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Notre Dame 3, Princeton 0 Matt Jeffery, a wide receiver on Marcus Freeman’s football team, does it himself, working his way from left to right to get leverage on his defender, and rips the ball past the Princeton goalie. The Tigers call a timeout, trailing by three in the first five minutes of the game.

By: Tyler Horka GOAL: Notre Dame 2, Princeton 0 The Irish put forth another tenacious defensive possession and turn it into offense at the other end of the field. It’s the team’s leading point-getter, Josh Yago, who gets free in the slot and lets one rip. What a first five minutes for the Irish. YAGO MAKE ME LOSE MY MIND#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Q2ItzZkURc — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 25, 2026