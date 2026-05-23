Live updates of Notre Dame men's lacrosse in NCAA Tournament semifinals vs. Syracuse

Notre Dame is on the cusp of the national championship game. The Fighting Irish must get through the Syracuse Orange, again, to get there.

The No. 2 Irish (12-2) face the No. 6 Orange (13-5) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., at roughly 2:50 p.m. ET Saturday. It’s the second NCAA Tournament semifinal of the afternoon, following up No. 1 Princeton’s 14-7 takedown of Duke earlier in the day.

Winner of the Irish and Orange, who the former got the better of, 16-11, in South Bend, Ind., on April 25, takes on the Tigers on Monday.

Follow along below for Blue & Gold‘s live updates of Notre Dame’s semifinal match.

By: Tyler Horka HALFTIME: Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 4 It was a sloppy half in many ways for Notre Dame, but the Irish are still up three. Credit that to opportunistic offense, great defense in man down minutes and spectacular goalie play from Thomas Ricciardelli.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 4 There’s Josh Yago. One of Notre Dame’s best goal scorers, Yago has had chances today. He’d come up empty until the 1:25 mark of the second quarter. He vented some frustration with a long distance sizzled shot to give the Irish their three-goal lead back. The tally came with the Irish up a man, furthering this as a masterclass of a match in man up/down scenarios for ND.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame kills another penalty Thanks to a Ricciardelli save, the Irish get through another man down situation unscathed. Ricciardelli is making all the saves he should. Syracuse’s goals have come in instances in which he hasn’t had much of a chance. In a game with a two-goal differential, Notre Dame’s goalie play has made a difference. It’s 6-4 Irish late in the second quarter.

By: Tyler Horka Porell takes another penalty Syracuse is a man up again after a Porell cross check. ND head coach Kevin Corrigan was unhappy with his defenseman for taking the penalty. Corrigan also seemed displeased with the refereeing. He’s agitated on the sideline in the first half of this match.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 6, Syracuse 4 Finn Thomson has a hat trick in a fourth straight game for Syracuse. He doesn’t need much time or space to find the back of the net. The Orange keep getting the ball to him in high leverage areas, and he’s lethal there. Ballgame back on.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 6, Syracuse 3 Busenkell gets his second of the game after an Irish timeout. He set up shop behind the net, sprinted out front, turned around and rifled a shot into the back of the net. Exquisite individual play to give ND some breathing room again. His only goals this season have been against Syracuse 😳



Max Busenkell scores his second goal of the day, giving (2) @NDlacrosse a 6-3 lead. #NCAAMLAX x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/5iXZg8KZIK — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 23, 2026

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 5, Syracuse 3 Will Donovan made an excellent play a man down to get the ball back to the Irish, and Teddy Lally scores a goal with just a couple seconds left on the penalty. The Irish won the two-minute penalty time 1-0, which could end up being a massive sequence by the end of the game. IRISH SCORE MAN DOWN 💪☘️



TEDDY. LALLY.



📺 ESPN2 #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/3MKZemRx5c — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 23, 2026

By: Tyler Horka 2:00 locked penalty on ND’s Thomas Porell Porell is called for illegal contact to the head, and it’s upgraded to a two-minute locked penalty. Critical time in the game for the Irish. A clean kill would be monumental.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 3 Well, well, well. We’ve got a ballgame. The Orange keep winning face offs, and they’re getting better looks on Ricciardelli that are tougher for him to stop. It’s a one-goal game at the end of the first quarter.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 2 The Orange have a 6 of 7 face off advantage, and it’s keeping them in the game. The Syracuse offense is waking up. If they keep getting opportunities, this game can turn on its head in a flash. Finn getting us going with two quick ones.



📺 ESPN2#HHH x #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/LFSNeRBXpx — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) May 23, 2026

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 1 The Orange finally penetrate and get a point-blank look at Ricciardelli, who has no chance of making a save in such an in-tight situation. First Syracuse goal of the game comes with under two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 0 Matt Jeffery makes a splendid spin move to get himself into shooting position in the slot, and the Fighting Irish football wide receiver showcases his athleticism with a sizzling shot to put it 4-0 late in the first quarter. Syracuse is in the danger zone.

By: Tyler Horka Thomas Ricciardelli makes massive save Syracuse was up a man for 30 seconds after a Will Donovan penalty. The Orange tried to take advantage of the situation with a bounce shot from distance and through traffic, but Ricciardelli saw it all the way and made the stop. Ball back to the Irish, leading 3-0 late in the first quarter.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 3, Syracuse 0 It’s all Irish early. Thomas Ricciardelli’s fourth save of the first quarter allows the Irish to work quickly the other way, and Max Busenkell scores in transition. Syracuse is already on the ropes.

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 2, Syracuse 0 Will Maheras fed Will Angrick with a beautiful pass to a high-danger area, and Angrick did not miss. The Notre Dame offense is humming early, up by a pair of goals in the first five minutes of the match. 1️⃣6️⃣➡️🔟#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/C5Y54TTT41 — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) May 23, 2026

By: Tyler Horka Notre Dame 1, Syracuse 0 Irish open the scoring a man up. The offense was patient early in the possession but eventually got the ball down low on the doorstep to Brock Behrman, who hammered it home. The ball movement, the execution 😮‍💨



(2) @NDlacrosse scores first on a Brock Behrman goal. #NCAAMLAX x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/toBEYK8VXU — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 23, 2026