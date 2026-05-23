Live updates of Notre Dame men's lacrosse in NCAA Tournament semifinals vs. Syracuse
Notre Dame is on the cusp of the national championship game. The Fighting Irish must get through the Syracuse Orange, again, to get there.
The No. 2 Irish (12-2) face the No. 6 Orange (13-5) at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., at roughly 2:50 p.m. ET Saturday. It’s the second NCAA Tournament semifinal of the afternoon, following up No. 1 Princeton’s 14-7 takedown of Duke earlier in the day.
Winner of the Irish and Orange, who the former got the better of, 16-11, in South Bend, Ind., on April 25, takes on the Tigers on Monday.
Follow along below for Blue & Gold‘s live updates of Notre Dame’s semifinal match.
Live updates: Notre Dame men’s lacrosse vs. Syracuse in NCAA Tournament semifinals
HALFTIME: Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 405/23/2026 02:58:07 PM
It was a sloppy half in many ways for Notre Dame, but the Irish are still up three. Credit that to opportunistic offense, great defense in man down minutes and spectacular goalie play from Thomas Ricciardelli.
Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 405/23/2026 02:54:58 PM
There’s Josh Yago. One of Notre Dame’s best goal scorers, Yago has had chances today. He’d come up empty until the 1:25 mark of the second quarter. He vented some frustration with a long distance sizzled shot to give the Irish their three-goal lead back. The tally came with the Irish up a man, furthering this as a masterclass of a match in man up/down scenarios for ND.
Notre Dame kills another penalty05/23/2026 02:50:17 PM
Thanks to a Ricciardelli save, the Irish get through another man down situation unscathed. Ricciardelli is making all the saves he should. Syracuse’s goals have come in instances in which he hasn’t had much of a chance. In a game with a two-goal differential, Notre Dame’s goalie play has made a difference. It’s 6-4 Irish late in the second quarter.
Porell takes another penalty05/23/2026 02:46:16 PM
Syracuse is a man up again after a Porell cross check. ND head coach Kevin Corrigan was unhappy with his defenseman for taking the penalty. Corrigan also seemed displeased with the refereeing. He’s agitated on the sideline in the first half of this match.
Notre Dame 6, Syracuse 405/23/2026 02:45:01 PM
Finn Thomson has a hat trick in a fourth straight game for Syracuse. He doesn’t need much time or space to find the back of the net. The Orange keep getting the ball to him in high leverage areas, and he’s lethal there. Ballgame back on.
Notre Dame 6, Syracuse 305/23/2026 02:41:13 PM
Busenkell gets his second of the game after an Irish timeout. He set up shop behind the net, sprinted out front, turned around and rifled a shot into the back of the net. Exquisite individual play to give ND some breathing room again.
Notre Dame 5, Syracuse 305/23/2026 02:34:04 PM
Will Donovan made an excellent play a man down to get the ball back to the Irish, and Teddy Lally scores a goal with just a couple seconds left on the penalty. The Irish won the two-minute penalty time 1-0, which could end up being a massive sequence by the end of the game.
2:00 locked penalty on ND’s Thomas Porell05/23/2026 02:31:11 PM
Porell is called for illegal contact to the head, and it’s upgraded to a two-minute locked penalty. Critical time in the game for the Irish. A clean kill would be monumental.
Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 305/23/2026 02:22:56 PM
Well, well, well. We’ve got a ballgame. The Orange keep winning face offs, and they’re getting better looks on Ricciardelli that are tougher for him to stop. It’s a one-goal game at the end of the first quarter.
Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 205/23/2026 02:20:47 PM
The Orange have a 6 of 7 face off advantage, and it’s keeping them in the game. The Syracuse offense is waking up. If they keep getting opportunities, this game can turn on its head in a flash.
Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 105/23/2026 02:18:54 PM
The Orange finally penetrate and get a point-blank look at Ricciardelli, who has no chance of making a save in such an in-tight situation. First Syracuse goal of the game comes with under two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Notre Dame 4, Syracuse 005/23/2026 02:16:38 PM
Matt Jeffery makes a splendid spin move to get himself into shooting position in the slot, and the Fighting Irish football wide receiver showcases his athleticism with a sizzling shot to put it 4-0 late in the first quarter. Syracuse is in the danger zone.
Thomas Ricciardelli makes massive save05/23/2026 02:15:18 PM
Syracuse was up a man for 30 seconds after a Will Donovan penalty. The Orange tried to take advantage of the situation with a bounce shot from distance and through traffic, but Ricciardelli saw it all the way and made the stop. Ball back to the Irish, leading 3-0 late in the first quarter.
Notre Dame 3, Syracuse 005/23/2026 02:10:20 PM
It’s all Irish early. Thomas Ricciardelli’s fourth save of the first quarter allows the Irish to work quickly the other way, and Max Busenkell scores in transition. Syracuse is already on the ropes.
Notre Dame 2, Syracuse 005/23/2026 02:04:06 PM
Will Maheras fed Will Angrick with a beautiful pass to a high-danger area, and Angrick did not miss. The Notre Dame offense is humming early, up by a pair of goals in the first five minutes of the match.
Notre Dame 1, Syracuse 005/23/2026 02:02:18 PM
Irish open the scoring a man up. The offense was patient early in the possession but eventually got the ball down low on the doorstep to Brock Behrman, who hammered it home.
We’re underway in Charlottesville05/23/2026 01:57:20 PM
Syracuse won the opening face off, but the stingy Irish defense forced a turnover to get the ball over to the ND offense. Syracuse scooped up a ground ball to keep things scoreless early, a theme of Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament games so far.
Here come the Irish05/23/2026 01:34:40 PM
Notre Dame has entered the venue.