LOOK: Seven recruits arrive at Notre Dame for official visit
On Friday morning, the Notre Dame staff and recruits were on top of the Hesburgh Library — widely known as Touchdown Jesus — before heading into the Guglielmino Athletics Complex.
Blue & Gold’s Tyler James was stationed outside “The Gug” to see the official visitors arrive at the facility, and all seven players we previously reported would visit made it in. See their arrival in the video embedded above.
Notre Dame will have more than double the official visitors in town next weekend, but there will be fewer uncommitted targets on campus, as things currently stand, which shows how important this weekend is.
The Irish have two prospects who rank as a five-star recruit according to at least one rankings website in town.
One of those prospects is Chicago St. Patrick’s David Folorunsho, who is the No. 9 prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman nationally according to Rivals. Folorunsho committed to the Irish in May over Miami, Texas Tech and others.
In the video above, Folorunsho walks into the facility next to West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central’s Tyler Alexander, the No. 367 prospect and No. 39 defensive lineman in America according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.
Folorunsho will have his recruiting hat on this weekend with the Irish hosting three defensive line targets. Alexander is one of them. Colorado, Georgia and Texas are the other schools involved with him.
One of Folorunsho’s friends is Chicago Brother Rice’s Brayden Parks, the No. 166 player and No. 18 defensive lineman nationally per the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. They train together with former Notre Dame pass rusher Kerry Neal.
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Parks is in town this weekend, along with Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East’s Abraham Sesay, a five-star player who checks in as the No. 27 player and No. 6 EDGE in the land according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. LSU and Florida State are the biggest competition.
Notre Dame hopes to flip Manvel (Texas) High’s Greedy James, the No. 315 prospect and No. 25 safety nationally according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, away from Texas. LSU is also looking to flip James, who the Irish are recruiting as a cornerback.
Chicago Mount Carmel’s Roman Igwebuike, the No. 147 player and No. 13 linebacker in America per the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, makes the short trip over to South Bend. The Irish will pull out all the stops this weekend to land the 6-3, 220-pounder. Notre Dame is battling Tennessee, Missouri, Clemson and Indiana for Igwebuike.
Notre Dame has the top long snapper in America committed, and Swannanoa (N.C.) Asheville Christian Academy’s Sean Kraft is in South Bend this weekend.
Stay tuned to Blue & Gold all month for the latest Notre Dame recruiting intel, reaction, news and more.
In-depth Notre Dame official visit preview coverage
- Will Notre Dame ‘Leave No Doubt’? Five burning questions for official visitor weekend
- Notre Dame official visitor predictions: Where the Irish stand with their five targets
- Can Notre Dame revive its linebacker board with four-star Roman Igwebuike?
- Notre Dame to host intriguing four-star DL Tyler Alexander
- Can Notre Dame fend off LSU for five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay?
- Notre Dame fighting SEC powers to flip CB Greedy James
- Can ND finally close with four-star DL Brayden Parks?