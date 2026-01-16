Louisville proves it's in a class (or more) above Notre Dame in picking ND apart

Jeff Walz subtly let it slip at the conclusion of his press conference at Purcell Pavilion that he wasn’t ever going to let Louisville lose to Notre Dame on Thursday.

The Cardinals’ head coach made a remark about how impressive it was to hold Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo to 1 steal in 40 minutes. She never left the floor. But she still had a season-low in takeaways. She almost didn’t have any, which goes against everything she stands for as the best defensive guard in the game.

In fact, she’s only not made it to at least 2 steals two other times in her entire college career. One of those other instances was against … Walz’s team. Louisville.

Blue & Gold alerted him to that tidbit as he was packing up to leave the press conference platform. He smiled, as if he needed more of a reason to following a 79-66 road victory, and told the room like it is.

“It’s not that hard. Just don’t let the person she’s guarding dribble the ball.”

No. 9 Louisville (17-3, 7-0 ACC) ran action away from Hidalgo all night and eventually ran away from No. 23 Notre Dame (12-5, 4-3) entirely.

Hidalgo did all she could, scoring 24 points and dishing out a game-high 8 assists, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Not when Hidalgo’s most productive running mate, Cassandre Prosper, shot 3 for 11 in a performance that was far from what’s become standard for her, minus all of her made field goals coming from three-point land.

Not when the Cardinals had an answer for one of the few things Notre Dame actually did well.

The Irish made 9 of 16 three-point attempts. Louisville followed upward of a handful of the makes, though, with knockdowns of its own. In a game in which the Cardinals had a 31-2 advantage in bench points and a 38-24 edge in points in the paint, the Irish certainly could have used an evening of the playing field by way of an upper-hand in threes.

But just like Louisville wouldn’t let Hidalgo take the ball away, it wouldn’t let Notre Dame shoot its way to an upset. The Cardinals made 7 of 16 from three, a comfortably adequate number to keep the Irish at a distance in the end. Especially when they only turned the ball over 8 times, a season-low for an Irish opponent.

The Cards played too clean and compact for Notre Dame to stand a chance. They dictated flow of the game as it matured. The Irish were just along for the ride — one they somehow got on despite not meeting the height requirement.

The Irish knew they’d have to punch above their weight class to have a shot.

“This group is very aware of our scenarios,” head coach Niele Ivey said.

And yes, it would have been an upset had Notre Dame held serve at home. Louisville has earned its status as a top-10 team in the country. The Irish might be on the outside looking in as it relates to the Top 25 come Monday, again, and it would be totally fair if they were.

The six-player rotation is handicapping Notre Dame to a point of deterioration as games go on. Louisville’s highest-scoring quarter of the night was the third, and the quarter in which it outscored the Irish by the widest margin of any other was the fourth. The second half is winning time and Notre Dame didn’t have enough to win.

Louisville was quicker to loose balls. In better position for rebounds. A step ahead of the Irish with what it wanted to do offensively. It got to a point in which Notre Dame was very clearly chasing the game, and this is not an Irish squad equipped to play catch up against a top-tier team like Louisville.

“I definitely think the margin of error is very slim in every game we play,” Ivey said. “We talked about it in our last game. We have to be extremely smart with precision offensively. Not have defensive errors. we have to do a great job of getting stops and getting back in transition and rebounding.”

The two teams Notre Dame beat when they were ranked — USC and North Carolina — are ranked no longer. The three teams Notre Dame lost to when they were ranked — Michigan, Ole Miss and Louisville — all have firm standing in the AP Poll.

It’s become plainly evident the makeup of the 2025-26 Irish, with KK Bransford sidelined for a month and counting with a knee injury and five-star freshman Leah Macy opting not to play at all this season while she rehabs from a knee injury of her own, won’t allow them ascend to a place of championship contention. In the conference and nationwide. Barring an absolute miracle, that’ll be even easier to see at the conclusion of Monday’s matchup at No. 1 UConn.

“I’ve been trying to tell the girls that UConn is a different beast,” Hidalgo said. “If we think certain teams that we’ve lost to were tough, then we’re going to have a rude awakening for UConn.”