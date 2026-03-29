Magical Notre Dame women's basketball season ends in Elite Eight loss to UConn

FORTH WORTH, Texas — Niele Ivey‘s shoulders dropped and her eyes turned away from the court. She’s the one in charge of Notre Dame’s entire operation, and even she didn’t want to bear witness to what was transpiring at Dickies Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Frankly, it wasn’t that bad. Like, Notre Dame at UConn in January bad.

But it was that frustrating.

The Fighting Irish pulled within five of the undefeated Huskies on senior guard KK Bransford‘s sixth 3-pointer of the season late in the first half. Only trailing the juggernaut that is Geno Auriemma‘s team by a handful at halftime would have been something for Ivey’s crew to feel good about.

But UConn sophomore Kaleigh Heckel hit an acrobatic shot-clock buzzer-beater in the final seconds, and the deficit was suddenly seven. Two more points to climb back from, especially in the manner by which they came for UConn, might as well have equated to an infinite number.

The margin ballooned to a dozen in the first two minutes of the third quarter.

Still, it wasn’t over after Heckel’s heroics and it wasn’t over after Sarah Strong‘s layup made it a 12-point game. But, again, 12 points against UConn feels like 24. And sure enough, the closest Notre Dame ever got in the second half was the exact spread by which the Irish trailed at half. Seven. Make sense how back-breaking the Heckel bucket was now?

UConn won, 70-52, to secure a spot in the Final Four for the 25th time. Notre Dame’s 10th trip will have to wait. It’s not all about not making it to Phoenix for Ivey and Co., however. The Irish made it to the Elite Eight for the first time in the Ivey era. They ran into the No. 1 team in the country, an absolute buzzsaw, and despite the deflating nature of never truly being able to contend with UConn, they didn’t ever give up or give in.

Notre Dame lost by 20 fewer points than they did when they played the same opponent two and a half months ago, wholly indicative of the progress the program made in the most critical months of the season. It was the best basketball All-American junior guard Hannah Hidalgo ever played. It was the best basketball Ivey ever coached. It was one heck of an effort from everyone else involved to round the final product into a form to be proud of when the clock hit triple zeroes on what can’t be described as anything other than a wildly successful and overachieving season.

“I’m just beyond proud of my team,” Ivey said. “What we’ve accomplished this season, the growth from the beginning of the season, I talked about our first practice to where we are now, is what you want for a coach. You want to see your team reach beyond their potential. You want to see them grow and develop off the court, on the court.”

Hidalgo was once again Notre Dame’s brightest spot in the Elite Eight, scoring 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. UConn’s brightest spot? Somewhat surprising; bench forward Bianca Quiñonez, who had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

“She did a great job,” Ivey said. “Their supporting cast I felt like did a great job, but she was the X factor for them.”

Strong, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, eventually heated up after a slow start for her standard. She finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks. Fellow National Player of the Year finalist Azzi Fudd had 13 points and 4 assists, but she turned the ball over 5 times. That duo has potential to take over games from the opening tip, but Notre Dame denied such a development.

All in all, it wasn’t a vintage UConn performance even in comfortable victory. Notre Dame had a lot to do with that. The Irish played the Huskies tough and made a lot of what they typically do more difficult, and that’s all Ivey could ask for going in as a staggering 27.5-point underdog. Not only did UConn not cover, the Huskies never led by 20-plus points. Notre Dame kept it much closer than it was supposed to be for most of the game.

Against UConn, that’s a positive.

“They do everything right, and I said it before, we have to have little to no mistakes in order to win the game,” Hidalgo said. “The margin of error is very small. They do a great job of rotating and helping when they takeaway the first option, and then rotate really well. It’s really just a matter of kicking and hitting what’s open and getting to the second or third option, because they do a great job of denying and being extremely physical. We knew that coming in, playing against them before, but I think we handled it very well for most of the game.”

Ivey and Hidalgo aren’t the type to celebrate moral victories. But they’re also smart enough to understand that for all Notre Dame did well down the stretch of the season, this still wasn’t an Irish team capable of taking down UConn. Maybe once in a blue moon, but not with a trophy and net-cutting on the line. That’s what Auriemma does routinely; he wins trophies and cuts down nets (only not after the regional championship as far as the latter goes — he waits until winning a natty for that).

With Sunday’s defeat, Ivey and Hidalgo only have one more year to try to take part in those activities together. If a historic freshman class ascends to its ceiling, Hidalgo returns with Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford to retain important experience and the Irish get one or two difference-making transfers from the portal, it’s possible. They need the type of players who hop off the bench and make uplifting halftime buzzer beaters.

Ivey knows what wins. Heart, yes, but also talent and depth The process of getting it and getting back to a meaningful March Madness game this time next year begins now.

“I think that’s the excitement that we have,” Ivey said. “Our future is really bright.”