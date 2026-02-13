No. 2 DL Marcus Fakatou includes Notre Dame in top 10

During the January recruiting contact period, coaches from 18 Power Four programs visited Orange (Calif.) Lutheran 2027 four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. As of Friday, he plans to focus on Notre Dame and nine other programs.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Fakatou is down to 10 schools, he told Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, USC, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami and Penn State all remain in the mix for the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 29 overall player and No. 2 defensive lineman in the class.

By narrowing his recruitment, Fakatou eliminated Tennessee, Arizona State, Arizona, Nebraska, BYU, Texas A&M and UCLA. Those programs — including head coaches Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), Matt Ruhle (Nebraska) and Mike Elko (Texas A&M) — all visited the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 2 player in California last month.

According to Fakatou’s social media page, Notre Dame, Michigan and Oregon were the only three programs to visit him twice. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and former defensive line coach Al Washington stopped by on Jan. 22, and new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge visited four days later.

Of the schools Fakatou plans to focus on, only USC — the local program — has welcomed him to campus more than Notre Dame. He attended last year’s Trojans-Irish game in South Bend on Oct. 18 and also visited last March.

Fakatou’s first trip to South Bend was for a camp in June 2024, where he stood out among the top prospects at the Irish Athletics Center. He was the first recruit in the 2028 class to receive an Irish offer.

After an outstanding 2025 high school season, Fakatou announced he would reclassify to the 2027 class. In 12 games against some of the nation’s top programs, he finished with 69 tackles (54 solo), 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and eight blocked field goals.

As a freshman in 2024, he recorded 28 tackles (16 solo), 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass breakup and one blocked field goal.

Fakatou’s Notre Dame recruitment carries high stakes. As the No. 29 overall player in the class, he qualifies for five-star status — Rivals awards five stars to the top 32 recruits to mirror the number of first-round NFL Draft picks. The Irish have never signed a five-star defensive tackle in the internet recruiting era, which dates back to 2002.

Following Notre Dame’s No. 2 finish in the 2026 class, the Irish cannot be counted out for Fakatou. The Irish also signed four five-star recruits, the most in program history in the internet era.