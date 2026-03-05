How Marcus Freeman is building a Lou Holtz-like culture at Notre Dame

How Marcus Freeman is building a Lou Holtz-like culture at Notre Dameby: Kyle Kelly1 hour agoByKyleKellyRead In AppFormer Notre Dame offensive lineman Jordan Halter and longtime national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming see parallels between legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz (left) and current Irish coach Marcus Freeman (right). (Holtz via © Imagn Images; Freeman via Mike Miller/Blue & Gold)Former Notre Dame OL Jordan Halter played for Lou Holtz. Now, his son is set to play for Marcus Freeman, and Halter sees striking similarities between the two eras.