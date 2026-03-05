Skip to main content
Notre Dame
Join Now

How Marcus Freeman is building a Lou Holtz-like culture at Notre Dame

Kyle Kellyby: Kyle Kelly1 hour agoByKyleKelly
Holtz-Freeman
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Jordan Halter and longtime national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming see parallels between legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz (left) and current Irish coach Marcus Freeman (right). (Holtz via © Imagn Images; Freeman via Mike Miller/Blue & Gold)

Former Notre Dame OL Jordan Halter played for Lou Holtz. Now, his son is set to play for Marcus Freeman, and Halter sees striking similarities between the two eras.

Join for $1
then billed annually
Blue and Gold
+
+
One subscription: The best Notre Dame Fighting Irish coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.