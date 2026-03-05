Marcus Freeman on GMFB: Notre Dame head coach talks NFL interest, Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman went on “Good Morning Football” on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics: The NFL’s interest in hiring him, his two soon-to-be NFL running backs, the historic rivalry he’d like to bring back and more.

He also addressed the passing of legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz, which Blue & Gold covered in a separate article. But here’s everything else Freeman had to say on GMFB.

On Freeman’s interest in NFL head coaching jobs:

“Never say never. Maybe I daydream every once in a while, where I think about it. When there was some interest this year, I said it in my press conference: It gave me the opportunity to gain knowledge on what being a head coach in the NFL would truly entail. What’s the relationship with the GM, the ownership? What do they believe it takes to have success at that level? And so I learned a lot about what being an NFL head coach entails, and it’s knowledge that I’ll continue to keep in my head.

“And you know what, if there’s a time and opportunity that’s right, then we’ll see what the future holds. I always say the future’s uncertain. But I have the best job in America, and I say that with a strong conviction. I love this place. I have the greatest support from our university top-down, the administration. And I get the chance to coach some of the best young men in the world, and this is what I’m called to do. I’m fulfilled and I’m happy and I love being here, and I’m grateful. I’m grateful for this opportunity, most importantly, to represent this university, but to coach the young people that are amazing.

“We’ll see what the future holds, but in this moment, in the near future, I am as convicted as I can be, being the head coach of this place and being around these young people.”

“Look, I don’t need any added motivation, but it’s a reminder for me that winning the national championship isn’t for me personally. It’s for this place. It’s for the players that bleed and give their all to Notre Dame. There’s nothing more I would want to do than to give this university its next national championship.

“I think we have to remember that, because you start to think it’s about you, I think that selfish mentality isn’t gonna achieve anything great. But if you continue to remember it’s about other people, it’s about working to make sure that this place receives a reward, the players you coach receive that award. That’s what I think about when I think about 1988. It’s been too long since this university has been able to say it’s the national champions.”

On former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love:

“He’s a unicorn. I’m telling you. There’s none like him. People say, ‘How do you replace Jeremiyah Love?’ You don’t replace Jeremiyah Love. You gotta try to replace his production, but his balance, his footwork, his quickness and his speed, it’s something I’ve never seen before and been around and coached.

“And he works at the game — it’s so funny, some of these spin moves and jumping over players and some of these cuts that he makes in the game, you’ll see him doing these things in practice, versus scout team. And he tells you, ‘Coach, I’m working on moves that I think I’ll do in the game.’

“And I’m telling you what, man, Jeremiyah Love, he’s got a high ceiling. And he’s been performing at a really high level, but there’s so much more. That’s the exciting thing, is that I think he’s going to continuously get better. I think he can be a running back, he can be a wide receiver, he can be a corner. He’s a freak athlete that is gonna be really successful at the next level.”

On former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price:

“If you could just watch his plays. Watch the plays that Jadarian Price played in the games here in his career at Notre Dame, there wouldn’t be a question of why he’s being talked about now. But it just wasn’t a lot, because you’re sharing the backfield with Jeremiyah Love. He’s such an unselfish player, but when you get him on the field and you get the ball in his hands, he makes things happen. He makes big plays. Kickoff return touchdowns. A long touchdown that you’re just watching against Arkansas in the second half.

“He finds a way to get the ball to the end zone. He has deceptive speed, and he’s got a unique ability to get the ball lateral, and then vertical. He can outrun a defense to the sideline and get vertical, and so I’m excited to see what he does in an organization where he is the primary back, because he’s been special. It’s just, he’s been in the same backfield as Jeremiyah Love. And you know what, he’s taken advantage of the opportunities he’s gotten.”

On his expectations for Xavier Watts, who was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist with the Atlanta Falcons, in 2026:

“Before I answer that, I think about Xavier’s journey. I get here in 2021, and Xavier Watts is a wide receiver. We made the decision to move him to safety, and he did some things naturally. During the season, we played Navy. He made some tackles and tracked the ball, and we said, ‘Man, this dude has a high ceiling as a safety. And two years later, he’s the Bronko Nagurski award winner as the best defensive player. Comes back to improve his draft stock, so I’m not surprised he was up for Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s got some God-given ability. He works, and he’s only played the position for now probably four years. And so, I think he’ll continue to get better. He’s an unselfish kid that loves Notre Dame and gave his all to this place, and he’s getting the reward for all his labor.”

On which rival Freeman would rather bring back to Notre Dame’s schedule, USC or Michigan:

“USC. Didn’t have to think too long about that one. C’mon, man.”