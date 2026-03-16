Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman issues running back health updates on Always College Football

Nolan James Jr. might be RB1 for Notre Dame this spring.

Head coach Marcus Freeman appeared on Always College Football this week, and he said presumed 2026 Fighting Irish running back starter Aneyas Williams will be “limited” during spring practices, which start this Friday, March 20. Freeman also mentioned Kedren Young is still in the process of coming back from an ACL injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Therefore, James, a redshirt freshman, has quite an opportunity to turn some heads over the next five weeks. So too do Notre Dame’s early enrollee true freshmen, Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton. Freeman is still very much looking forward to Williams’ capabilities this fall, though.

It sounds like whatever is ailing him is a minor setback at the most.

“If you watch the plays they were in, if you watch Aneyas Williams when he was in the game, he was productive,” Freeman told Greg McElroy on Always College Football. “He just didn’t get the opportunity that Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love got.”

Williams’ carries went down from 34 as a true freshman in 2024 to 24 as a sophomore in 2025. His receptions total dipped even more dramatically, from 18 down to 2. He was used as an RB3 behind Love and Price in 2024, but he didn’t register offensive playing time beyond the end of blowouts in 2025. New Notre Dame running backs coach decided to roll with his top two guys, essentially shelving the rest for depth purposes.

That being the case, James was even more of a sideline stander as it related to his usage in the Notre Dame offense last season. He had 14 carries and 0 catches. Obviously, Osborne and Walton have never gotten a collegiate carry. Young, as a true freshman alongside Williams in 2024, has 21 career carries.

All that in mind, in addition to it currently being a unit that isn’t completely healthy Notre Dame’s running back contingent is also inexperienced. Williams was used in meaningful moments during the College Football Playoff run two seasons ago. Young got some late-game run in that same season. That’s it as far as experience goes for this year’s group with Love and Price being in the NFL Draft.

Freeman sounded as worried about that as he is about Williams’ health, however.

Meaning, not worried at all. They’re non-issues in his eyes.

“Players earn the trust of their teammates and the respect of their coaches way before the national media, the national spotlight,” Freeman said. “You think about some of the best players we’ve had in this program, we knew through practice. We knew through the way they prepared they were going to be really good players for us. They just had to get the opportunity in the game.

“Those guys that are in the running backs room, they’re good players, now,” Freeman said. “They’re really good players. And I’m excited to see the whole nation witness what we’ve seen in practice and summer training for a couple years.”