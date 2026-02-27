Newsstand: Matt Miller calls Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love best player in NFL Draft

It’s NFL Combine season. That means soon, it’s NFL Draft season. Who’s the No. 1 prospect in the class? Matt Miller says it’s Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

“I don’t think it’s particularly close,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I don’t think it’s close. What he did the last two years at Notre Dame was phenomenal.”

Miller, an ESPN NFL Draft analyst, said Love is up there with Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson as the best running back prospects in the last 10 years. He said Love could get selected anywhere between No. 3 and 9 overall in late April’s draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the No. 9 pick.

“Being here for two days now, I can tell you the thing I hear from everyone — ‘please do not let Jeremiyah Love fall to Kansas City. Don’t let that happen. Do not give Patrick Mahomes Jeremiyah Love,'”

Patrick added that he had Love No. 2 on his personal Heisman Trophy ballot last season

“I thought that he was a difference-maker,” Patrick said. “Of all the players that I saw, he was the one that you had to account for every single game.”

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Here’s the full interaction between Patrick and Miller on Love.

The best player in the 2026 NFL Draft according to @nfldraftscout?



"Jeremiyah Love – I don't think it's particularly close." pic.twitter.com/RzrPCA9an0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 26, 2026

Hannah Hidalgo did her thing in another Fighting Irish women’s basketball victory.

Final: Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 62



The Irish have won four in a row and can make it five in Sunday’s regular season finale at Louisville. Playing their best ball in a while at the right time.



POY candidate Hannah Hidalgo had 27 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/RGR6BpaGKZ — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 27, 2026

Former Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon put his life in God’s hands.

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon surrendered to Jesus after suffering two ACL tears in as many years.



“When you lose football and that’s all you know, I didn’t know what else to do.”



He aims to lead others to Christ.



“I’m trying to work up the faith to spread my testimony.” pic.twitter.com/A4tOevdar4 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 26, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“Under Notre Dame, he’s the most elite quarterback I’ve played with. And just incredible to see him so young, just lead our offense, lead our team. He’s an incredible leader. I’ve never seen someone prepare so well. He works his butt off. And the way he throws the ball, the ball placement is perfect. And he’s got all the potential in the world to be the No. 1 overall pick. It was such a blessing to play with him this year. He put me in a lot of good situations, and he’s going to be a great quarterback for Notre Dame.”

— Former Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon on current ND quarterback CJ Carr

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• ‘TX2ND’: Why ‘physical and fearless’ Notre Dame freshman WR Kaydon Finley is a different dog

• How Niele Ivey’s USA Basketball U18 head coach gig helps ND program visibility, recruiting

• Freshman TE Preston Fryzel sizes up his next steps at Notre Dame

• The Heat Index: Where Notre Dame stands at tight end in 2027 class

• Two Dakotas standouts plan Notre Dame visits in rare Northern Plains push

• For player development, Notre Dame DBs coach Aaron Henry has a secret weapon

• Darkest days long gone, why former ND tight end Eli Raridon dares to dream again at NFL Combine

• Four-star safety sets first Notre Dame visit: Can the Irish make a move?

• ‘Extremely driven’: Why Aaron Henry, Charlie Partridge followed Chris Ash to Notre Dame









