Newsstand: Matt Miller calls Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love best player in NFL Draft
It’s NFL Combine season. That means soon, it’s NFL Draft season. Who’s the No. 1 prospect in the class? Matt Miller says it’s Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.
“I don’t think it’s particularly close,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I don’t think it’s close. What he did the last two years at Notre Dame was phenomenal.”
Miller, an ESPN NFL Draft analyst, said Love is up there with Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson as the best running back prospects in the last 10 years. He said Love could get selected anywhere between No. 3 and 9 overall in late April’s draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs have the No. 9 pick.
“Being here for two days now, I can tell you the thing I hear from everyone — ‘please do not let Jeremiyah Love fall to Kansas City. Don’t let that happen. Do not give Patrick Mahomes Jeremiyah Love,'”
Patrick added that he had Love No. 2 on his personal Heisman Trophy ballot last season
“I thought that he was a difference-maker,” Patrick said. “Of all the players that I saw, he was the one that you had to account for every single game.”
Here’s the full interaction between Patrick and Miller on Love.
Fighting Irish quote of the day
“Under Notre Dame, he’s the most elite quarterback I’ve played with. And just incredible to see him so young, just lead our offense, lead our team. He’s an incredible leader. I’ve never seen someone prepare so well. He works his butt off. And the way he throws the ball, the ball placement is perfect. And he’s got all the potential in the world to be the No. 1 overall pick. It was such a blessing to play with him this year. He put me in a lot of good situations, and he’s going to be a great quarterback for Notre Dame.”
— Former Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon on current ND quarterback CJ Carr
