Measurements, results for every player who participated in Notre Dame Pro Day 2026

Notre Dame held its annual Pro Day inside the Irish Athletics Center on Tuesday. Several former Fighting Irish players participated in measurements, athletic testing and an on-field workout. The following chart displays the results for the activities each player participated in.

Numbers are courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics.

2026 Notre Dame Pro Day results

Name Pos HT WT Hand Arm Wing 225 Bench Vert Broad 40-YD 20 Shuttle 3-Cone Jordan Botelho DE 6′ 2.2″ 247 9 1/8 31 1/8 75 1/8 21 36.5 9’10 4.84 4.24 7.10 Noah Burnette K 5′ 10.2″ 181 8 5/8 29 1/8 70 1/8 — — — — — — Jared Dawson DT 6′ 1.0″ 284 9 6/8 33 6/8 82 3/8 20 32 9’9 5.08 4.65 — Malachi Fields WR 6′ 4.2″ 220 8 6/8 32 4/8 78 7/8 15 — — — 4.26 — Will Pauling WR 5′ 9.4″ 183 9 5/8 29 5/8 72 — 42 10’8 4.37 4.31 7.01 Jadarian Price RB 5′ 10.3″ 208 9 5/8 31 3/8 76 2/8 — — — — 4.25 — Eli Raridon TE 6′ 5.7″ 250 10 6/8 33 79 6/8 22 — — — 4.37 7.16 James Rendell P 6′ 6.0″ 221 9 3/8 31 5/8 75 2/8 — — — — — — Gabriel Rubio DT 6′ 5.1″ 321 10 33 5/8 81 2/8 26 26 8’9 5.25 4.80 7.62 Billy Schrauth G 6′ 4.3″ 310 10 1/8 33 1/8 80 7/8 — — — — — — DeVonta Smith CB 5′ 10.6″ 186 9 3/8 31 2/8 75 4/8 13 43 11′ 4.55 4.14 6.84 Jalen Stroman S 6′ 0.3″ 203 8 7/8 31 5/8 76 2/8 14 36 10’3 4.69 4.41 7.18 Jake Tafelski RB 5′ 11.0″ 207 9 2/8 31 1/8 74 14 41 9’9 4.68 4.34 6.91 Junior Tuihalamaka DE 6′ 1.6″ 252 9 3/8 31 3/8 75 5/8 — 29.5 9’4 — 4.75 7.45 Aamil Wagner OT 6′ 5.5″ 310 10 1/8 35 1/8 83 3/8 — — — — 4.81 7.98 Davis Sherwood TE 6′ 2.6″ 236 9 5/8 31 74 6/8 16 34.5 9’4 4.95 4.46 7.70 K. Clark* DB 5′ 9.0″ 191 8 5/8 31 2/8 74 1/8 11 34.5 9’5 4.61 4.54 7.33 R. Rochelle* WR 5′ 10.3″ 178 8 6/8 30 2/8 70 2/8 14 37 10’3 4.48 4.33 7.14

*Indiana State players

What stands out…

• Botelho, Raridon and Rubio all had 20-plus bench press reps.

• Pauling, Smith and Tafelski all had 40-plus inch verticals.

• Botelho beat all of his former teammates but one (Smith) in the 20-yard shuttle.

• Only one person at the NFL Combine from all positions would have beaten Smith’s 3-cone time. Anything under 7 seconds in that drill is really moving.

• Will Pauling ran a blazing-fast 40-yard dash. That time would have beaten several wide receivers at the NFL Combine had the one-year Notre Dame wideout rental out of the transfer portal been invited. Pauling’s vertical would have also been better than that of all but one wide receiver who jumped at the combine. There were 30 jumpers, by the way, and the one who did better than Pauling only beat him by half an inch.

• Pauling’s testing numbers do not surprise Notre Dame fans; he was a bright spot for the Irish offense for the better part of the 2025 season, catching 26 passes for 381 yards and a team-leading 6 touchdown receptions. He was the testing star of Notre Dame’s Pro Day, and he should leave it with better draft stock than he had going in. That’s exciting with the draft just about one month away.