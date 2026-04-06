Notre Dame cracks top group for five-star-caliber EDGE Mekai Brown

Notre Dame has not yet hosted elite 2027 edge rusher Mekai Brown on a visit. Yet that did not keep Rivals’ No. 27 overall player in the 2027 class from including the Fighting Irish among his top schools Monday.

According to Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Brown is down to Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and USC. Not only are the Irish the only school among that group not to have brought him to campus, but they are also the one to have offered him most recently.

Notre Dame assistant defensive line coach Nick Sebastian gave him the opportunity during a stop at Brown’s school, Greenwich (Conn.) Country Day, on Jan. 22. The Irish became an immediate contender for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 4 edge rusher nationally.

“It’s definitely big,” Brown told Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer on Jan. 28. “Around here, we have a lot of connections to Notre Dame. My quarterback’s dad went there, and one of my good buddies (Dylan Kellan) plays lacrosse there. He’s been pushing for it, and he was really happy to hear about the offer.”

According to Brown, he landed on the Irish’s radar because the program’s new director of scouting, DJ Bryant, recruited him at Penn State. Despite three trips to Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions are not among his final five. He last visited Penn State on Saturday.

Brown also excluded Miami, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida from his group of favorites, despite visiting those schools this spring.

Though Notre Dame had not hosted Brown before Monday’s news, he does plan to visit campus April 24. That will be a big day for the Irish as they look to make progress toward landing their first defensive line commit of the Charlie Partridge era.

Ole Miss and USC are in a similar position as the Irish, as they also have no edge rushers committed. Ohio State has one in Five-Star Plus+ recruit David Jacobs Jr., a former Notre Dame target. Texas A&M has two in five-star Zyron Forstall and four-star Kaden McCarty. Forstall was also an Irish target who visited campus for the first time this spring.

At this point in the process, Brown is considered a five-star-caliber recruit, according to Rivals. If he remains within the top 32 when the cycle ends in February, he will earn five-star status. Rivals awards five stars to the top 32 prospects every class to emulate the number of first-round NFL Draft picks.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from the three primary recruiting media services, Brown is the No. 48 overall player, No. 7 EDGE nationally and the No. 1 prospect in Connecticut.