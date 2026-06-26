Micah Shrewsberry transcript: Notre Dame coach talks roster changes, new reality

The last time Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry spoke to reporters, his roster looked different.

Markus Burton was there. Cole Certa was there. Jalen Haralson was there. They are now at Indiana, Clemson and Tennessee, respectively. Six transfer additions and three scholarship freshmen have enrolled in their stead, and summer practice has begun. Suffice it to say, Shrewsberry had a lot to talk about when he met with the local media on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s everything Shrewsberry said during the press conference. Questions are often paraphrased, while the fourth-year head coach’s answers are verbatim but occasionally lightly edited for length and clarity.

You walk into practice and see nine guys that you’ve never coached before. What was that like?

Yeah, no, it was a little different. But it was kind of fun. I think we’re we’re two weeks and two, three days in. We’re out of the name tag phase. We don’t have to wear name tags anymore. I think we all know who each person is. But it’s been kind of fun, just kind of putting this group together and getting a chance to see what they can do and watch them grow together.

How did you process everything you needed to process when it happened in April?

Yeah, I mean, you’re just moving so quickly from one thing to the next. That’s all you can really do. So, having a plan, putting a plan in place. Spending a lot of time talking with [Notre Dame men’s and women’s basketball general manager] Pat Garrity and working with him, working with the staff and finding what the alternative’s gonna be. From there, it’s just full-steam ahead on putting the best group together that we can put together.

How quickly do you move from frustrated to focused?

People say things like this and they’re obviously cliche at times, but it’s like, you’ve got to control what you can control. I can sit around frustrated about something, and you’re wasting time that you could be putting focus in on something else. We just focus on what it is that we can control and let’s attack that in the best way possible.

I know it’s still early, but what do you like about this Notre Dame team?

Yeah, it is still really early, but this group has, one, obviously we’re a lot older. There’s a good maturity about this group. Even in two weeks, there’s a good cohesiveness from this group. they’ve been intentional in doing things. Brady Stevens and Braeden Shrewsberry are leading the charge and getting guys together a bunch of times throughout the week and spending time with each other. We’ve done it here as a staff in how many team meals we’ve had together. These guys are building a camaraderie, and you’re starting to see it on the court.

How do you build on older guys that are also new to each other?

I mean, that’s the biggest thing. We take a couple weeks when they get here to do a lot of skill work. It really helps, because you’ve got to get them in shape, right? You can’t start right away going five-on-five, or you’re going to be missing dudes in week three or four because somebody pulls up injured. So this week is really the first week we’ve started doing that, and it’s now like, okay, we’ve learned each other off the court, but now the most important thing is, you know, where does this guy like the ball when he’s on the wing? Or, where does this guy like the ball on the post? And that’s going to take a little bit of time, but this summer is more about us playing to get those things together, to figure those things out and kind of do it in real time.

I know it’s going to evolve a lot because we’re in late June, but how do you begin to carve an identity you can have in November and December going in?

After those first couple weeks, you kind of figure out who they are, right? You’re watching film, but then when they show up, it’s like, okay, what do we really have here? And then once you kind of figure that out, once you establish that, then it is, like, this is who this team is going to be. And we’ve kind of laid the foundation of what our standards are going to be as a group, off the court, on the court, whatever that is, and then trying to hold them to those standards here in the first few weeks, and now as we get through a few weeks, they’ll start to hold each other to those standards. They won’t necessarily need the coaches anymore. So that’s a big part of what it is, establishing those standards, who we’re going to be, what this group is going to be, and then after a while, letting them hold each other to those standards.

You mentioned Braeden and Brady Stevens. What did you see out of them in terms of leadership?

I think really just being able to do whatever. They were great, you know, with the guys that were still here — Braeden, Brady, Tommy [Ahneman], BK [Brady Koehler] — those guys were very influential in helping us get guys to fill our roster. Helping us recruit guys when they came on visits and going to dinner with them, spending time with them after dinner and getting to know different guys. So those guys are like, they’ve been all-in. The funny thing is people talk so much about the new guys and who’s coming and who hasn’t been here, but nobody really ever talks about who has stuck it out and who has stayed, and who is really helping to lay that foundation for who we want to be as a group.

You used the word fun. What is the one thing that you took away from this experience that can be considered fun?

Walking again? That’s fun. That’s fun for me. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s all kinds of, just like, you’re meeting new people and then you’re starting this process, and now you’re starting to see their personalities come out a lot more. Everybody’s real buttoned-up when they’re on their visits, but now you can see their real personalities. You see what they’re really like. Sitting and having dinner with somebody, it’s like, ‘Man, he’s funny. He’s hilarious.’ Those things right there that you don’t know. Or, spending time with them, but then watching them on the court. It’s like, ‘OK, I didn’t know this about you.’ That’s the fun part. The unknown is fun, because you’re exploring and seeing things as they come, and then you can kind of tweak and move from there.

Talking about the guys who have stayed and stuck it out, what kind of strides have you seen Brady and Tommy make over the offseason?

Yeah, Brady stayed for a couple of weeks after, right? When everybody left, he was here for a couple of weeks by himself. Not by himself, Braeden was here. But, like, no kids are on campus and it’s just him. And he did a good job of working and getting stronger and building and working on his game. So that’s, I think, the growth from those guys. Yeah, it’s been great off the court, but I think they’ve put a lot of time in, because it’s important for those guys to be good players for us. So I think they understood that urgency and put the work in to be a god player for us.

Logan Duncomb, Ethan Roberts and Braeden Smith. What drew you to those guys in the portal and what can they bring to the team?

Obviously all three, the experience piece of it. Logan Duncomb, just being able to score, right? We knew, you know, all the guys that were leaving and graduating in Kebba [Njie], and Matt MacLellan, Carson [Towt]. We knew that last fall, like, hey, we are going to need a big guy here. So being able to get one and what he has done, like, the numbers that he put up at Winthrop. Yeah, it was at Winthrop, but he put up unbelievable numbers. He did against high major competition, but he started at the high major level as a freshman, right? He played two years at Indiana. Those are key, that he’s seen this up close. It’s not a guessing game. Sometimes it’s a guessing game for people. He’s seen it up close of what the physicality is needed to play at this kind of level.

Braeden Smith, obviously, his assist-to-turnover ratio. He takes care of the basketball. He doesn’t turn it over. And that’s something, you know, we’ve struggled to throw it to people in the same jerseys that we have on. That’s one thing that he’s been great at his whole career. You kind of bank on that experience to do it. What stood out for me so far for him is just his leadership. He’s more naturally quiet off the court, but the moment we’ve stepped on the court, he stopped drills and has spoken up. He’s ended practice and, like, stepped up in our huddles to talk about the things we can do better. That just shows you the natural signs of leadership that he has.

And then Ethan, Ethan has just been a bucket getter, man. That’s who he is. That’s what he’s shown out here. He can score in a lot of different ways. He can shoot the ball. He can attack the rim. He can do a lot of different things. So, I love their experience, but I love, like, the basketball things that they bring. And then, three guys that wanted to be here, too. And that’s a huge thing.

You’ve been adamant over the past few years that this program is going to be built through high school recruiting and development. How, if anything, do the events of March and April impact that moving forward?

Yeah. I mean, I think you obviously have to continue to change what you do, right? Like, when we started a few years ago, there was no transfer portal. And then the transfer portal went wild. And then the money went wild. You’ve got to continue to adjust your plan as the game is changing. So, yeah, we’ve changed what we’re going to do. We’ve still got to take high school guys, because there’s no way. Like, we took six transfer portal guys here, and it’s really hard to do. So if we wouldn’t have gotten those three freshmen that we have, like getting nine transfers in, I’d still be recruiting somebody right now. You never have a chance to worry about your team.

So, I think you have to take high school guys because, one, they’re cost controlled. Just like a rookie salary or a rookie contract that allows you to do more in the transfer portal with the money that you have. And then the other thing is you’re getting guys that hopefully want to be here. Guys that you can develop and keep for a couple years, and it cuts into the amount of transfers you have to get in the spring.

What was the biggest lesson you learned last season, and how do you plan to carry that into the future?

I think obviously from a basketball standpoint, we need to be better defensively. We need to be more consistent offensively and defensively and take care of the ball more. Like, there’s a lot of things that we need to do better as a group. And then from there, it’s like, how do we put ourselves in a better position to retain the guys that we’ve spent a lot of time with and put a lot of time into? But you never know. Nobody has any idea what’s going to happen today and what’s going to happen in March or Apriil. You prepare for that the best way you can, and then you’re ready to pivot and go with what’s next.

A lot of promotion, new hires. What was the one quality you were looking for, and how is this staff going to glue this team together fast?

Yeah, I think with this group, they’re each different in their own way, and they each bring different things to the table. Like, one, Coach [Tony] Rack is, like, energy personified, right? When you meet him, he’s going to talk a thousand miles an hour. He’s going to move a thousand miles an hour. And when he gets on the court in individual workouts, he’s got a whistle, and he’s going full speed, and he wants his guys to go full speed. I thought our group sometimes flatlined and needed way more juice and energy, and that was a major reason why he’s here, is that. He brings it every day. There is never a tired day, and it’s natural. Now he does drink a lot of coffee, but other than that that’s who he is.

[Player development and recruiting coordinator] Isaiah [Thompson], I’ve coached Isaiah. He’s been around basketball. His dad was a workout guy. His brother’s coaching at Purdue. He’s been around basketball his entire life. He’s got a natural sense to him of point guard play, decision making, offense. Like, he’s really good in that area. He’s going to be great for our guards. The older guards, Braeden Smith, but he’s going to be great for Jonathan Sanderson, too.

And then [director of basketball operations] Colin [McGettigan] is somebody that came highly recommended from my time with USA Basketball. He’s from out in area. Every summer, doing those things, and when we had an opening, I was like, ‘Tell me who is the best guy that’s been through USA Basketball.’ And three or four guys all mentioned him. The thing that he can do is the organization, the patience, the calmness to help everybody, lead everybody, to help us as coaches do what we need to do on a daily basis. It’s really going to be beneficial.

How was it seeing Carson go to NFL? Was that surprising? What was that call like?

We knew it was going to happen, but it’s really cool to see him doing everything now. I’ve got to map it out, whenever the summer’s over, I’ve got to try and get down to training camp and do some stuff to see him. He’s still in communication with a bunch of us. I know when Logan Imes was in Indy to get a chance, he saw him. I texted with him. He was going to try and meet me, but he couldn’t. He said he had too much studying to do, which I understand. He does have a lot of studying to do.

But he’s the best, man. He’s one of those guys, he texted me the other day on Father’s Day just saying, like, ‘Thank you for our time together,’ and everything else. So I’m so happy for him and watching him. He’s at Tight End University right now, so he’s living his best life.

With a lot of new players on the team, what’s your vision for how you want this group to play together once the season starts?

Yeah, you know, a couple of things is, we’ve really worked offensively early on our spacing. Where am I supposed to be? Where am I supposed to be when the ball moves? Where am I going to be? Where are your teammates going to be? Spending time doing that, working on our skill. We’ve just started implementing some defensive stuff this week. So having a grasp of kind of both things when we leave here after eight weeks is really important. But really just establishing, like I said earlier, what our standards are. How we’re going to play, who we’re gonna be as a group. What are non-negotiables for us? These four things here will allow us to be a good group together.

When a coach leaves college basketball for the NBA, there’s a lot of chatter about what’s bad in college basketball. What’s good about college basketball as a head coach?

Yeah, you know what, I’m still old school. And I still believe that you can make a difference in somebody’s life. And as a matter of fact, for nine months or whether that’s for four years, right, there’s relationships that are being built. The guys that left here, I hope they left here and said, ‘Man, dang, he helped me.’ And that’s it. I told our guys, like, ‘You don’t know what’s going to happen between now and between March.’ All that we know and all that we can control is, are they having a great student-athlete experience? Are we putting everything we have into making them a better player? And are we growing them as young men? And at the end of that, if I can say, check, check, and check, and you still leave, I can feel okay with that, because I said I did everything possible that I was gonna do.

Have you been able to say that about guys that left or guys that may leave?

I mean, every single day I say that, right? I have a family, but I wake up every single day thinking about this team and this program. Like, we had some alumni here last week, and I told them, like, my job is so you guys feel good about this product and this program. And that is what I care about and think about every single day.

Can success in February and into March aid retention against the Wild West that’s out there for everyone?

Yeah, I think absolutely, right? You’re winning more, you know, gives guys a reason, another reason to stay. And that’s one area where we have to change. We gotta be better in that area. We gotta win games when we’re supposed to. We gotta do what we’re supposed to do as a staff and as players to help us win more. And I think that aids it. It’s not an end-all, be-all, right? Denzel Aberdeen won the national championship at Florida and left. So, it doesn’t say winning is the only thing. People leave for all kinds of different reasons. But I think that aids it.

Talking about maturity with this team, does it feel like you guys have a bigger step than you would in years past with the younger team?

Yeah, no, I think so. You know, you have four grads, guys that played a lot of college basketball. You have two regular seniors in Braeden and Logan that have played a lot of college basketball. I think I went back and looked, we had 10 seniors total in my first three years. We’re at six right now, and that jumps it up. And then with that, Bryce Dortch has played two years of college basketball. He’s a junior. Brady Koehler played a lot last year. So there’s guys that have played, there’s guys that understand it, there’s guys that can help you, but also just helping the maturity factor of it. We have an older group, and you can tell it’s a more mature group, it’s a more serious group in our approach and what we’re doing.