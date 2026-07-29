Micah Shrewsberry transcript: Notre Dame men's basketball coach recaps summer practice

Notre Dame men’s basketball wraps up summer practice this week, and with that comes one more chance to speak with fourth-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry before the fall.

Here’s everything Shrewsberry said Monday afternoon about the team’s development over the summer.

What’s been your biggest takeaway from this summer?

I don’t know, I think like, picking stuff up pretty quickly. I think that’s probably just a testament to having older guys. We don’t have a ton of stuff in, and we might not have a ton of stuff, right? We’re gonna have some sets, obviously. You got to run stuff to get Logan Duncomb post-ups. You got to run stuff to get Braeden Smith or Jonathan Sanderson in middle pick-and-rolls in different ways. Get your shooters, Braeden [Shrewsberry] or Ethan [Roberts], shots running off screens. But they’ve really picked up how we want to play, and it’s been fun to kind of watch them as they’ve gotten more and more comfortable, like, the more creativity they put into what we’ve done. So, our defense is obviously behind. We’ve worked on it. We’ve added things, but like we don’t spend the same amount of time as you would when you have 20 hours a week as you do eight hours a week, you know. But I think offensively, we’ve picked up a lot of stuff because we got a bright group and an older group.

Part of winning is you got to believe that you can do it. When you’ve got guys like Ethan and Logan and Braeden Smith that have that belief that they’re coming here to win, does that does that make is that put this team maybe a little ahead of what the last couple of years have been?

Yeah, I think one of the first meetings that we had, I talked to those guys about, you know, the last three years haven’t gone like we’ve wanted them to go. Some of them have experienced it and some of them haven’t, but we all bear responsibility now. And that’s been the biggest thing, is those guys have bought in. They haven’t been here, but it’s part of their responsibility now to get us where we want to go, and where we all are dreaming to go and working to go. So, they bought right into that, and it’s great to have those guys, those new guys, that fresh feeling. There is no, ‘Woe is me.’ There is no doomsday of ‘This is gonna happen again.’ It’s like, ‘No, this is what we’re gonna do. This is how we’re gonna do it.’ Those guys’ attitudes, how they come in, how they work, how they’ve led has been very refreshing.

Last year when Carson Towt came in, he had a lot of natural leadership abilities. Does somebody stand out like that among some new guys?

Braeden Smith has it in that way, and really, especially as a point guard, that’s a good thing. Like I talked about, he’s the guy, right? One of the things that we’ve really tried to do and implement, one of our standards is being disciplined in chaos, and I thought we’ve struggled there in the last few years. When things have got chaotic, we’ve lost our discipline. So that’s one of our standards that we’re trying to work on. I implement some kind of chaos in the practice every single time we’ve gone. We won’t do it today, but like, there’s a chaos segment, and his voice rings louder than others during those moments. Of like, ‘Hey, we’re fine. He is the calming voice that gets everybody back on track. And for him to be new and be able to do that, it just shows his natural ability of a guy that’s gonna have the ball in his hands a lot, but his voice like rings louder than others when things start to get a little chaotic.

What have you seen from Sanderson as far as like what you saw in high school, what you see now here? Is there any difference?

Yeah, we’re asking him to do more from an execution, read the game kind of standpoint. Just putting him in position to figure it out, like what we’re trying to do, what we’re trying to get to, but also let him kind of be naturally himself. He’s got a burst of explosiveness that we don’t have a lot of guys that have, so that stands out. When you watch him and he’s pressuring the ball full-court or he’s pushing the ball in transition or is just driving by somebody and getting a dunk. Those are things that, we needed some of that extra juice. and you don’t want to take those things away from him. You want to keep helping him as a freshman. I’ve put him on teams, for the most part, with a bunch of other young guys, and that’s really chaotic because those are guys that are a little slower to pick everything up. Like, trying to force him to lead them while also keeping himself doing what he needs to do to be successful. So, testing him as a freshman to grow, but also allowing him to kind of be who he is.

Duncomb, Big South Player of the Year, not necessarily a guy that plays above the rim. What does he bring the equation for you guys?

Yeah, if you look at him and you’ll see him, he’s got abnormally long arms. He doesn’t score above the rim. He can, like he gets to his jump hooks, but he kind of reaches around people, too. And it’s a little unique in what he does. He has good footwork. He has good patience down there, and then just his tenacity. He loves contact. He thrives in that. So like, him just being down there banging, just getting after it, which has been great for Ghana, for Tommy [Ahneman]. There have been some guys like banging heads and banging bodies down there. It’s been fun to see, but he kind of shows those guys of what it is and what it’s going to take to really try and play and excel at a high level.

When you bring in an old transfer, they’re ready in ways that a freshman wouldn’t be. When you bring in so many old transfers at once, what does that do to the overall product for you guys?

Yeah, we just did walk-through for like 20 minutes, and I can just say things, like ‘Hey, let’s go this to this to this,’ and they can do it without seeing it, right? And they can talk each other through it, and then they can talk the next group through it that may not quite pick it up. That’s where you see like the oldness, just that mentality of guys that have been there, done that and they don’t kind of panic in those moments. We split the teams up today, but for the longest time, for a couple weeks, we were playing old guys versus young guys, and the old guys usually won, just because there is no panic in those moments. They know exactly what they need. They know what time and score is, and everything else. So it’s been fun to see that group kind of grow together.

How’s the freshman from St. Joe [Nick Shrewsberry] doing?

He’s doing good [laughs]. Obviously, the hardest thing, I think, incoming for all those freshmen is like the summer bridge is pretty challenging for him. It’s a lot, but they’ve had now, last week and now this week without classes, and they’re kind of easing back into things. So, he’s picked it up. He’s been around so many practices and games that some of the stuff is natural to him, and he enjoys getting beat up by his brother. His brother’s got some old-dog tricks that he doesn’t have and doesn’t know, so sometimes it’ll get a little unfair for him.

What is the expectation for Year 4 with this group you’ve been working with?

You know what, really just a product that we are proud of. And not just like we, just like — you know, I was in Indianapolis the other day speaking to the Notre Dame Club of Indy. I’m like, the thing that I wanted most is I want our players to experience like great things happening for themselves here, but I want our fans to experience it, too. They deserve it, and that’s what we’re working for. I want them to leave and say, ‘Okay, this is a group that we can back, we can be behind and that we’re proud of. And if we’re doing that, then we’re putting ourselves in position to play in the NCAA tournament, and that’s the goal every single year for probably every team that’s playing. That’s our goal, and that’s my goal, is I want to get this program back to the NCAA tournament.

Without Jalen Haralson and Markus Burton, who do you expect to create shots?

Yeah, you know what? For us in this group, like how we’re playing, there’s a lot more ball movement. You’re seeing it in this group. There’s a lot of extra passes, a lot of movement, a lot of guys are doing different things. I think we’ll be more balanced in how we play. I think we’ll be more balanced in maybe our scoring. And then from night to night, I think we have different guys that can step up and have big nights.

You see the returning guys channeling their frustrations, but do you see that from Ethan Roberts too, a guy who was a die-hard Notre Dame fan before he even came here?

I mean, I don’t know if he necessarily feels it, but like, he does. Like I said, even if they weren’t here, they’re bearing responsibility now, and he wants to win. Like, he’s dying to win. He was a big part of Penn last year and then he got a concussion, so he didn’t get to play in the tournament game. So he wants to get there. He wants to play. He wants to do it, and I think for him, being a Notre Dame fan, that would be a pinnacle for him is helping this program do it.

What can you, what can you bring out of Bryce Dortch that maybe didn’t come to the surface at Rutgers?

Yeah, you know, it’s crazy. In college basketball nowadays, there’s so many people that you have relationships with that end up circling back, especially in college basketball now, right? He’s a guy that we recruited at Penn State. He played in the same Mass Rivals program that Braeden played in when we lived in Boston. So, I know his high school coach. I know his AAU coach. I’ve seen him play. He was a little different in how he played. He was kind of a face-up forward that could handle the ball and drive it. If you put that kind of ability together with what he could do defensively, like he was 215 pounds guarding fives at Rutgers, but he also, at the same time, he burned his red shirt because they needed him to, right? Not a lot of people are going to do something like that so unselfishly for the group. He’s got a lot there in him, and the beauty of it is, I guess, starting Aug. 1 here on Saturday, he’s gonna have three years of college basketball to play. It might not be this year, it might not be — who knows? But it’s like, you got so much time to bring out what he is. The biggest thing is confidence for him. He’s got to get back to being confident, especially offensively, but until then, I told him he’s got to be so active that it creates a difference. Deflections, steals, block shots, like those kind of things. Running the floor in transition, getting offensive rebounds, and he could have a major impact just by doing that without any of the other stuff coming out.

Felt like a bit of a mystery what you would get out of Gan-Erdene Solongo this year, coming off the injury. How does he look? What progress we’ve seen from him so far?

Yeah, for somebody that hasn’t played for a really long time, you can actually see his development happening. Like some people, it’s slow and it’s hard to see, but for him, there’s so many things that are brand new, that from week to week he keeps getting better, and that that part has been has been cool. The hardest thing for him right now is like understanding how physical college basketball is, right? If you get near the paint, like you’re really pretty much that’s old school WWE in there, man. I’m sorry, WWF, because I’m old-school. You know what I mean? I grew up watching that. That’s the paint. And for him in high school, being 7 feet and being 265 pounds, if he breathed near somebody, it’s a foul. So now, he plays like that a little bit, where it’s like, ‘No, no, no, no. You see that guy right there that’s trying to get that rebound? You knock him through the wall, and then you go get that rebound.’ So this whole summer, him playing, especially against Tommy, like Tommy’s been chomping at the bit to play, so now this is his opportunity. So now he’s like, it’s been really hard for Ghana because Tommy’s been really good and anxious, but that’s showing him like, ‘Okay, this is what I have to do to be successful.’ He’s got five years to play, which is awesome. And he wants to be really good, and you can see him getting better and better each time he steps out there.

Is that kind of a weight off your shoulders, knowing that he’s got five years to play? Like you can play him in spots without worrying about whether you burn the year or not.

Yeah, absolutely, right? There is no more redshirt. There is no more wait and see. Everybody’s available in every game, and you don’t know when you might need him. If Logan Duncomb is who he is and Tommy Ahneman plays the way he should, there’s probably not very many minutes for him, but there might be a night when you need him. There might be something there, and who knows, right? You could keep surprising and jump one of those guys, but like, just to have that. He’s 269 pounds. He can move. He can run. He’s enormous. He makes everybody else out there look tiny. But just to have it and know that you have time, just to keep working and keep building that. Yeah, there’s not many guys that look like him that are walking around right now.