Micah Shrewsberry transcript | Notre Dame men's basketball coach talks looming transfer portal season

On Friday, Notre Dame head men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry spoke with local reporters at Rolfs Athletics Hall for the final time in the 2025-26 season.

It’s been a disappointing campaign, with the Irish sitting at 13-17 (4-13 ACC) and on the brink of missing the ACC Tournament. The third-year Notre Dame head coach remains optimistic about the direction of the program, but he knows changes are coming in the next few weeks.

“We’re going to know pretty quickly where we need to go and where we need to maneuver and what we need to do,” Shrewsberry said. “And then we’ll start getting to those plans here pretty soon.”

Here’s everything Shrewsberry said on Friday.

What did you see the last couple of days in practice that said, ‘Notre Dame can be better than it was Wednesday night’?

Yeah, I talked about it. There’s small things, right? You look at, you know, today was practice 90 since the season started. And even more than that, because you’re practicing before you even get to official practice. And for us, it was like, if we didn’t do a walkthrough, we should be able to go out and play in our system and play a game. That was really the last couple of days, like, ‘Hey, these are all things that you can control. These are all things that we’ve been doing for a long time. Now it’s just about doing it, and not over-complicating what they do. Here’s a couple things that they did that really bothered us and we need to be better at, but the focus has to be on us, and us doing our job to the best of our abilities.

How frustrating is it that people dwell too much on the results? There’s been progress this year, but it gets lost in the record.

Yeah, there’s definitely been growth. But for us too, like, growth needs to show up in stringing a few together. Growth needs to show up in playing good from game to game individually. So, there’s still areas that we gotta keep improving. Guys are doing a good job. In their skill development and their makeup, all those things, they are improving and getting better. But we still have steps we need to make as a total group to take the step that we want to as a program.

Regardless of tomorrow, what are your thoughts on possible postseason with Crown or NIT? The rules have changed to where teams that don’t have winning records play in those.

Yeah, the way that things have shifted, right, like the transfer portal doesn’t open for a really long time. There’s a huge gap in between. It’s always a possibility, because you want to get your younger guys playing. But there’s an opportunity for some older guys to, you know, move on, right? It might be a situation where you have Carson [Towt] move on, but maybe it helps Matt MacLellan play more and get an opportunity to showcase what he can do for some professional team.

But we’ve got guys that play a lot of minutes. It’d be really hard for them to keep playing. You look at what Cole [Certa] and what Braeden [Shrewsberry] have had to do every single game, playing 30-plus minutes a game. Those two guys are beat up. They’re beat up. If we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to end the season at some point in time and then we’re going to wait two weeks and keep playing,’ They would probably keep going. So, you kind of have to stand up to them if they want to.

[Associate head] coach [Kyle] Getter would probably have to coach them, because I’m in pain right now.

You mentioned 90 practices and 30 games. How do you balance practice when you probably want to drill them more, but if you make the ACC Tournament, then it’s a heck of a week of effort?

Yeah, it has to be really intense on the details that you’re doing, but it becomes so much more focused on the other team, right? You’ve gotta do a little bit of both, because you’ve only got a certain amount of time? We were off the court in 35 minutes today, because you’ve got guys that are going to play a lot of minutes. You need them to be as fresh as possible and leave everything they have on the court, but you still gotta cover some stuff, too.

It’s a hard balance, but when you get to this time of year, the most important thing is health, freshness and having them be at their best. So, film studies gotta be really important. We broke it down into three different segments and spent more time on it yesterday. So, we were here longer, but it was more mental than physical.

Can Jalen Haralson get more minutes and push beyond his comfort level?

Yeah, you know what, here’s the beauty of being through this a few different times. Game 1, coming back from injury, guys are usually great. Adrenaline pushes them through everything. Game 2, they usually struggle. They usually struggle. As many games that I’ve seen coach, seen guys come back from, everybody usually struggles in Game 2 back. And then they usually get back to where they are. So, I think he’ll be fine. I think we’ll be fine to push it a little bit and what we need to get out of him for tomorrow, to help us win.

The first time you subbed Jalen out Wednesday night, it looked like you had a long conversation with him on the bench. What was the subject of that, and how he respond?

Yeah, really it was about just focus. Told him he’s not a freshman anymore. You play this many games, there’s little things that are happening. I think he had given up a three on a guy, and then we went back on offense and he’s on the wrong side of the floor. So it doesn’t affect just him, it affects everybody in that possession and what we’re doing. Just a small mental reminder of like, no matter what happens, I’ve gotta move on to the next play. I’ve gotta stay locked in to help everybody on the court, and not just me.

You’ve placed an emphasis on team defense, and you called out several mistakes in that area Wednesday night. Is that something you think gets better with age, or what needs improve?

Yeah, I think so. And some of that’s personnel, too. I think we’ll get better in our system. This is Year 1. We made a change from what we had done to something different this year. I think as you go, the better you’ll get. But our personnel’s gotta keep improving in those areas. That’s gonna be a big spring for us, a big summer, is improving individually defensively. The better you get individually, the better our team will get.

The portal isn’t open for another month, but guys will announce their intentions before then. How are you going to approach those conversations? It feels like the nature of them changes every year.

Yeah, it does, and it’s different. But the one thing about it with this group is, we’re pretty up-front with each other. There’s no secrets kept between us. We talk about everything in the locker room, in the film room, and everything else. So, we’re going to know pretty quickly where we need to go and where we need to maneuver and what we need to do. And then we’ll start getting to those plans here pretty soon.

We’ve got a bunch of guys that do believe in what we’re doing and want to still be here. There’s gonna be a core group of guys that are ready to help us make the next step next year. The guys that aren’t here, I wish them all the best because they’ve been a big part of this. But change always happens, right? There’s no program in America where there’s not going to be any change at the end of the season. So, we’ll handle it when we get to it.

Jonathan Sanderson and Gan-Erdene Solongo are coming in next year. What will they bring to the table?

I think for us, Jonathan is more of a pure point guard. The ability to really set everybody up, set the table for everybody else. He can go and get his own points when he needs to, but he is a guy that’s finding everybody else. He is, even for a freshman, a very vocal leader. So he’s a guy that can rally everybody around him. And then I think he’s gonna add to what we do defensively, right? I talked about our individual defense improving. He’s got the ability to really get up and pressure the ball and bother the ball. So I think that will help us overall as well.

Ghana just gives us size, right? At the rim, in the paint, something you miss when you’re playing against some of these other teams that just have enormous centers and bigger guys. He doesn’t get to do it a lot now because he doesn’t run against it very much in high school. Some of the games they’re playing against bigger teams have bigger people and he can play more. When you’re just playing smaller people, he can’t play more, right? And that’s something he’s gotta continue to work on so he can stay on the court at all times.

Yeah, I’ve met him briefly. It was probably my first year here, going over and doing an event across campus before a football game on a football Friday, and spending some time talking to him before I went up to talk and before he went up to talk. Just an unbelievable ambassador for Notre Dame, Notre Dame coaches, this community, everything about it.

I grew up a Notre Dame football fan. I was 12 years old when they won the national championship. Those are fond memories for me. On a Saturday morning, laying on the floor in front of the TV and watching those teams play, that’s how I got into college football. I don’t watch the NFL. I like it. I’m a Colts fan. I watch the Colts play, but I don’t watch random games. But I watch a lot of college football, and that memory really started from watching Notre Dame play teams from across the country when I was just a kid.

What type of legacy does that type of person leave for Notre Dame athletics?

I think it was more about everything for him. Like yeah, he wanted his football program to do well, but he wanted Notre Dame to do well. That is extended to kind of everybody. This is a group of coaches here that I enjoy talking with. The amount of texts that we send back and forth in good and bad moments, whether it’s Marcus [Freeman] showing up to games, or Chad Riley texting me before and after games, or Nate Norman just popping by practice or Kevin Corrigan, Kris Halfpenny, Brock [Sheahan].

We all support each other, and I think that’s the legacy of — yeah, we care about our own sports and it’s really important. But we care about Notre Dame, and we care about how each other is doing because we all want everybody to have success here.