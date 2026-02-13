Micah Shrewsberry transcript: Why Notre Dame men's basketball coach sees progress despite losing streak

Notre Dame men’s basketball has lost 10 of its last 11 games — all without its best player, junior point guard Markus Burton — and sits at 11-14 (2-10 ACC) entering Saturday’s noon ET matchup with Georgia Tech in South Bend.

Despite the losing, Shrewsberry can still see the light at the end of the tunnel. Here’s everything he told local reporters Friday afternoon.

Note: Shrewsberry’s answers are verbatim. Questions may be edited for length and clarity.

What’s the biggest challenge of having a noon game?

“You change your preparation a little bit on game day. You’re eating pregame meal a little bit later, just to try and give them a little extra sleep. You’re not doing anything at shoot-around. It’s like, you gotta get ready today at practice and you gotta show up ready. Normally in these noon games, these early games, the team that’s ready to go first is usually the one that has more success.”

What were some of the positives you took from Tuesday night’s Notre Dame loss at SMU?

“We started our film by showing some of the offensive things that we’re doing well, and then some of the things that will factor into the Georgia Tech game. Not everybody guards the same way. But here’s what we’re doing well. Here’s what we gotta keep doing. Here’s what we didn’t do well that we need to correct before Saturday. And then, we did the same thing on the defensive side. Really just, still spending a lot of time on ourselves to say, ‘If we correct these things, our defense will be better.’ Still small things to try and keep correcting that will help us Saturday, but [also] help us the rest of the year.”

Take your head coach’s hat off, put your dad’s hat on. What was it like to have Braeden [Shrewsberry] go for 1,000 points at Notre Dame?

“It’s pretty cool for him. A great accomplishment. It’s not like he scored 1,000 points by himself, right? People are trying to guard him. People are trying to stop him, and not allow him to do it. So just kind of persevering, a lot of hard work, a lot of hours. I’m sure he would rather win than score 1,000 points. He doesn’t really care about it, but it’s a pretty good accomplishment for him.”

What, specifically, are you looking to clean up defensively?

“Some of our rotations. Some of our ball-screen rotations, some of our help rotations. We’re getting a little too deep in our gaps, and it’s allowing some three-point shots. So we tried to clean up that kind of stuff. And then some of our ball-screen rotations, taking away the guy at the rim. Some of the dunks at the rim or some of the cutters at the rim when they’re getting the ball in the short roll.”

You talked about the SMU game, but generally speaking, what positives can you take from the last couple weeks despite not winning?

“We spent the start of practice yesterday, I went through individually on each guy and looked at, statistically, some of the improvements that they’ve made. It doesn’t seem like much, and they probably don’t glance at it or don’t know, but the last five-game improvement, whether it was Braeden’s assists, from 2 a game to 2.6. Cole [Certa‘s] was at .26 assists a game in seven games, now he’s at 1.8. Sir [Mohammed is] at 11 assists to 1 turnover the last five games. Carson [Towt‘s] field-goal percentage went from like 51 percent to like 70 percent. Guys are shooting it better. Jalen [Haralson] and Brady [Koehler‘s] free-throw percentage.

“Nobody notices those things when you’re losing, and they don’t even notice it, probably. But it’s like, you guys are doing good stuff and you are getting better. And we just wanted to focus on those little steps, because you keep adding those little steps up, then coming together, it could really be helpful.”

How do you square being encouraged by the steps individual players are making versus hating to lose?

“Like I said, it’s a results-oriented business, but we are all about the process, too. It’s not a one-year thing, for me. I didn’t put all my eggs into one basket and say, ‘This is the group.’ How we have to build it here and how we have to do things here, continuity is really important and development is really important. Sometimes you gotta look at the long lens, like I have to. You said it: I hate losing. But I gotta look at the long lens and say the guys that are playing for us are improving, are getting better, which should bode well for the future.”

Last time we talked to you, you said as long as Notre Dame is playing good basketball at the end of the season, you’d be happy. What does good basketball look like to you?

“We gotta keep getting better. We’re playing good basketball in stretches. Right now, good basketball for us might be maturity. It might be how do we handle a mistake, and not turn it into two mistakes. And that allows a 6-0 run for SMU to end the half. Little things like that, as we start to grow and mature, that will lead to more good basketball for longer stretches. That’s the most important thing i’m thinking about right now, with our group.”

How do you measure success in these next few games?

“I’m gonna measure success tomorrow. If we’re ready to play at noon, that’s a huge deal, because we didn’t show up until 7:30 against Florida State. We need to be ready to go right from the start. I don’t know what time we played, 4:00. We didn’t show up until 4:30. We need to be ready to play at noon, when the ball is tipped. And that tells me that we are getting better as a group. There’s gotta be a sense of urgency of, like, what’s important. How hard to we need to play? How excited we should be to get out here and play? So if we’re doing those things, then the message is going through the right way.”

Notre Dame is averaging almost 80 points per game over its last five or six games. How can you translate the offensive progress to the defense?

“Some of it’s who we’re playing, and the pace that they play at. Georgia Tech plays as fast as anybody in our league. We gotta constantly take away the things that they want to get easily. And if we do that, then the balance, I think, will be there, where our numbers look a little bit better defensively. Sometimes it becomes a game of runs, where we let mistakes turn into a run in the wrong direction. Just growing from those mistakes.

“I think offensively, we try to be more efficient in how we’ve played. We haven’t played at a faster pace. We’ve just been more efficient in what we’ve done. Now we need to get our defense to cause some inefficiencies for the other team. Tomorrow, that’s gonna start with transition defense. It’s gonna start with keeping these guys out of the paint.”

Can you talk about the young guys who have had to step up for Notre Dame down the stretch?

“Yeah. Now you’re starting two freshmen in Jalen and Brady, and you’re counting on those guys to do different things every night. Like I said, they’ve made improvements. Obviously, Jalen’s got the ball in his hands a lot. He’s asked to do a lot, but his two-point field-goal percentage has really gone up in the last five games. His free-throw percentage, his assists. His turnovers have stayed consistent. That’s an area where he’s gotta keep growing. But as everything else keeps going right now, if he gets that under control, then he’s having a really good season.

“Brady is the same way, just that consistency from night to night. Ryder [Frost] is not getting opportunities, but he works as hard as anybody on our team. And he’s always ready. This is the time of year where people are sick, where people are hurt, banged up. If you’re not ready for your opportunity, it’s just gonna be a disaster for you. The way he’s worked, he’s always ready for his next opportunity.”

If you had a choice between a noon game and a 9:00 game, which one are you taking?

“Oh, man. Noon all day. Especially if it goes well, and you get the rest of the night. Nine o’clock, whether it goes well or not, your night’s just cashed. The next morning, too. So yeah, I’m noon all day. Especially on Saturdays.”