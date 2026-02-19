Newsstand: Michigan hires former Notre Dame support staff staple Dave Peloquin as GM
Dave Peloquin was one of Notre Dame’s busiest behind the scenes staffers for decades. He served the Fighting Irish football program in a number of capacities, landing his first job at his alma mater during the Bob Davie tenure and sticking it out in South Bend well into the Marcus Freeman era.
Now, he’s accepted an important role with an Irish rival.
Peloquin is Michigan’s new general manager, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
Peloquin spent one year away from a college football staff as a higher-up at Athletes First, a prominent name, image and likeness (NIL) agency. He’s getting back into the team side of things in Ann Arbor.
At Notre Dame, Peloquin was heavily involved in the player personnel side of things. He oversaw several off-field endeavors and was often seen on the sidelines at practices. Through his time with the Irish, he has quite a bit of experience surveying and playing a part in the enhancement of the ins and outs of a high-level program.
Michigan is in the early stages of the first year of the Kyle Whittingham era. Whittingham spent 22 years at Utah and compiled a 177-88 record there. Whittingham informed former general manager Sean Magee he was moving on from him Tuesday, according to The Wolverine, and by Wednesday night news of Peloquin’s hiring had already broken.
Top 10
- 1
Quincy Porter Feature
From Eric Hansen
- 2Trending
Notre Dame intel
Latest recruiting updates
- 3
QB analysis
Irish 2027 board
- 4
Charlie Partridge transcript
First interview at ND
- 5
New QB offer talks ND
Kamden Lopati
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Notre Dame social media posts of the day
Former Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is confident in his NFL future.
The Irish have a superstar on their hands in quarterback CJ Carr.
The latest issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated has hit the presses.
Fighting Irish quote of the day
“To be back and reunited in the stadium and have the opportunity, the stadium felt 10 times bigger — not just because of, obviously, our amazing stadium, but because of how much passion and emotion I felt. I could just feel it radiating through the stadium.”
— New Irish defensive tackle Keon Keeley on his return to Notre Dame
Blue & Gold headlines of the day
• Relationship-driven recruitment puts Notre Dame in strong spot with new LB target Ty Ashley
• Analysis: Evaluating Notre Dame’s three 2027 quarterback targets
• INTEL: Notre Dame secures visit dates with priority targets
• Why Jayden Sanders left Michigan after one year for ‘clean slate’ at Notre Dame
• Transfer Quincy Porter brings patience, humility as he gets up to speed at Notre Dame
• How Wake Forest homecoming arrives at perfect time for Notre Dame center Malaya Cowles