Newsstand: Michigan hires former Notre Dame support staff staple Dave Peloquin as GM

Dave Peloquin was one of Notre Dame’s busiest behind the scenes staffers for decades. He served the Fighting Irish football program in a number of capacities, landing his first job at his alma mater during the Bob Davie tenure and sticking it out in South Bend well into the Marcus Freeman era.

Now, he’s accepted an important role with an Irish rival.

Peloquin is Michigan’s new general manager, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Peloquin spent one year away from a college football staff as a higher-up at Athletes First, a prominent name, image and likeness (NIL) agency. He’s getting back into the team side of things in Ann Arbor.

At Notre Dame, Peloquin was heavily involved in the player personnel side of things. He oversaw several off-field endeavors and was often seen on the sidelines at practices. Through his time with the Irish, he has quite a bit of experience surveying and playing a part in the enhancement of the ins and outs of a high-level program.

Michigan is in the early stages of the first year of the Kyle Whittingham era. Whittingham spent 22 years at Utah and compiled a 177-88 record there. Whittingham informed former general manager Sean Magee he was moving on from him Tuesday, according to The Wolverine, and by Wednesday night news of Peloquin’s hiring had already broken.

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“To be back and reunited in the stadium and have the opportunity, the stadium felt 10 times bigger — not just because of, obviously, our amazing stadium, but because of how much passion and emotion I felt. I could just feel it radiating through the stadium.”

— New Irish defensive tackle Keon Keeley on his return to Notre Dame

