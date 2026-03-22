Muffet McGraw influence looms over Notre Dame–Ohio State NCAA Tourney clash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back when commandeering men’s basketball players from the student population on campus for practices was a fairly novel concept, Notre Dame Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw had a willing ringer already on her coaching staff.

And so then-assistant coach Kevin McGuff, a former captain at D2 Saint Joseph’s (Ind.) College, would hop into practice on a daily basis and be tasked with defending 6-foot-5 Irish All-America center Ruth Riley. But if the team’s smooth and plucky point guard, Niele Ivey, happened to wander down the lane, he wasn’t about to back off.

And neither of the key pieces in ND’s 2001 national title run will be backing off Monday, when McGuff’s third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) clash with Ivey’s sixth-seeded Irish (23-10) at the Schottenstein Center, with a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 awaiting the second-round survivor. Tipoff is 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Friends and temporary foes

“I’m not friends with him tomorrow. He knows that,” Ivey said with a laugh on Sunday, ahead of an on-site practice. “And same way for him.”

But the other 364 days of the year, they are close. And they do root for each other. And Ivey talks to McGuff’s wife, Letitia (formerly Bowen), even during the run-up to Monday’s showdown. And is the godmother to one of the couple’s six kids, Lily, 365 days of the year.

And Ivey got her coaching staff under McGuff at Xavier during his first head coaching gig and after Ivey’s WNBA career came to an end.

On top of all that, stylistically and symbolically, you can still see the McGraw influence in both coaches, in both programs.

“I think the biggest thing is that on the outside people see coaches coaching,” McGuff said of the McGraw influence. “They see the X’s and the O’s, and they see all that type of stuff. But what I would tell you is the most successful coaches are people that run great programs.

“I think that’s what I learned most from Muffet. The organization, the attention to detail, the way she treated people. I just feel like she ran as good a program as anybody in the country when she was the head coach at Notre Dame.

“And then through that process of running a great program led to amazing results. So that’s really what I tried to do at any of my head coaching jobs, and so much of that was Muffet’s influence.”

Niele Ivey’s hard lessons

Each coach has evolved in their own path as well. And one of the more significant stretches in Ivey’s growth came out of the experience she had of a No. 1 team a year ago that fizzled late in the season and stalled in the Sweet 16 under her leadership, and then applying the painful lessons to a team that’s become the best version of itself when it mattered most — in March.

With a huge litmus test along those lines coming Monday against McGuff and Ohio State on the Buckeyes’ home court.

“I credit this group,” Ivey said of the late-season 10-2 surge. “This group has been tremendous for me as far as the way that they work and the way that we prepare. The way that they can get to the next game.

“Like this group is a really business-oriented group. So, I think initially just having this type of team has been amazing for me. But, again, just defensive things. I think the way that we defend this year is different.

“I have a completely different team, so my style on offense is different. I had to adjust this offense.”

And make adjustments on the mental side as well.

“The way that I prepared in making sure they’re ready in February,” Ivey said, “I did some things that helped us get to that point of having momentum heading into the tournament. But, again, that’s credit to this group. They work hard. This is an incredible group.

“They really trust each other. So, I think building that trust is something that I really worked on. Culture is something I really worked on this season with this group. Again, it’s a credit to the character of this group because they’re amazing.”

Similar styles, stats

Both teams are led by elite guards, as were some of the best McGraw teams. In this matchup it’s All-Americans Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and Jaloni Cambridge of Ohio State. Hidalgo, a junior, is the nation’s third-leading scorer (25.2) and the DI leader in steals (5.48).

Cambridge, a sophomore, is Ohio State’s leading scorer (22.7). Her sister, Kennedy Cambridge, is a redshirt junior and fellow starter and ranks fifth nationally in steals (3.48).

The team statistical profiles are very similar — teams that overcome their below-average rebounding prowess by winning the turnover battle, thriving in the transition game and outshooting their opponents with superior accuracy.

Monday’s game may very well come down to which team does what McGraw-coached teams consistently excelled in — playing defense.

“We had a lot of unknowns, we had a lot of new people,” McGuff said. “And, to our players’ credit, they really committed to the concept of just getting better each week. I thought we would be good at some point. I didn’t know when, and I didn’t know how long it would take. But I credit our players for committing to the idea of just getting better.”

A script Ivey’s Irish have followed to the letter.

McGraw, doing studio analyst work, will be watching from a distance to see how this all plays out between two ascending teams led by two of her coaching protégés.

“She stays out of it,” Ivey said. “I connected with her last week before we left. She hates playing against family, and that’s something I [share]. But she loves both of us. She’s also a godmother to one of their kids. So, she just literally was like, ‘Good luck; love you.’ I’m sure she’s saying the same thing to Kevin.”