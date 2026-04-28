First Notre Dame visit shakes up recruitment for four-star WR Myles McAfee

First Notre Dame visit shakes up recruitment for four-star WR Myles McAfeeby: Kyle Kelly26 minutes agoByKyleKellyRead In AppSevern (Md.) Archbishop Spalding 2027 WR Myles McAfee (right center) with Notre Dame freshman safety Joey O'Brien (left center) and cornerback Khary Adams (right) and Level82 coach Torrey Smith (left) during McAfee's first trip to South Bend on April 24, 2026. McAfee played 7-on-7 with O'Brien and Adams. (Credit: @MylesScrap)Four-star WR Myles McAfee visited Notre Dame last Friday. Here is where the Irish stand in his recruitment moving forward.