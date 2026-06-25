Who are the highest rated Notre Dame players in EA Sports College Football 27?

EA Sports released the top 10 players at every position for its College Football 27 video game that’ll be released next month. Notre Dame has six players who made the cut within their respective position groups.

Here are those half a dozen players and a little bit of context explaining why they’re among the best in college football at what they do.

Cornerback Leonard Moore

Overall rating: 97

Cornerback rank: No. 1

Moore is the second highest rated player in the game behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. And when the 2027 NFL Draft rolls around, they’ll probably be the two best players in the draft class. There isn’t much more to say about Moore other than he is as advertised and Notre Dame needs to appreciate him while he’s still in South Bend, which will be anywhere between 12 and 16 more games.

Quarterback CJ Carr

Overall rating: 92

Quarterback rank: No. 5

It doesn’t matter if it’s a video game rating or a subjective analysis conducted by a member of the national media; the consensus is Carr is right around that No. 5 mark among the top quarterbacks in the country. The intriguing part is he could easily play his way closer to the top of the list or maybe even summit it if he has a strong enough season in his second year as Notre Dame’s starter. He’s another one you’ve got to appreciate while he’s here if you’re an Irish fan. This could very well be his swan song in college football after three years, just as it feels it’s Moore’s.

Middle linebacker Drayk Bowen

Overall rating: 91

Middle linebacker rank: No. 3

The captain. He’s not Notre Dame’s flashiest or most skilled linebacker but he might be the team’s most stable. Assignment sound, sure-handed tackler, a voice of reason and direction in the middle of the Notre Dame defense. He is all of those things and more. Put it this way — when you’re using Notre Dame in the video game, you’re going to make a lot of tackles with Bowen.

Middle linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Overall rating: 90

Middle linebacker rank: No. 6

Viliamu-Asa is a better next-level prospect than Bowen because of his versatility. He can make plays in ways Bowen can’t. Which is fine for Notre Dame because having different players with different strengths make the Irish defense that much better. But in regards to just Viliamu-Asa, he’s a total freak of a linebacker who will probably be Notre Dame’s best at the position this year when he’s fully recovered from last fall’s knee injury.

Free safety Brauntae Johnson

Overall rating: 90

Free safety rank: No. 7

Don’t be surprised if Johnson has an Xavier Watts-like season in terms of taking the ball away from the offense at every turn. He’s not Watts or Kyle Hamilton or anyone else you want to compare him to. He’s Johnson, and that’s more than enough. A third-year player, he could very well be on his way to the NFL early. He has traits you can’t teach and a knack for playing the game that will have pro scouts salivating. And Notre Dame users on the video game salivating, too.

Left guard Anthonie Knapp

Overall rating: 90

Left guard rank: No. 8

You’ve got to love the love for a guy who’s started every Notre Dame game of the last two years at left tackle except for one. He had an injured ankle and was held out of the national championship game at the end of the 2024 season. He’s durable, reliable and the position switch to left guard could be beneficial for both him and the team. Knapp should have another solid year.