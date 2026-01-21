NCAA ruling gives DT Jason Onye a sixth season and Notre Dame’s roster a needed boost

Before Jason Onye played his first snap of a redemption season in 2025, assistant coach Al Washington already considered the Notre Dame defensive tackle’s journey of transcending mental health challenges from Onye’s truncated 2024 season “life-changing.”

As in Washington’s own life shifting its trajectory. From being inspired and humbled by Onye’s courage. And from Notre Dame living up to the letter of what it purportedly stands for in supporting Onye.

And now all of them are getting a well-deserved encore.

On Tuesday, the NCAA informed the 6-foot-5, 302-pound North Providence, R.I., product that his petition was successful in getting a sixth year of college eligibility, a source told Blue & Gold. So, in one fell swoop, the Irish addressed their biggest lingering offseason need with a player with proven production and who personifies the culture head coach Marcus Freeman believes fuels Notre Dame’s title dreams.

“You think about why we coach,” said Washington, ND’s defensive line coach during the first four years of Freeman’s head coaching regime but who will move to coach linebackers in 2026. “What wakes us up? It is seeing young men reach their potential, overcome whatever’s in their way.

“That’s why we do what we do. So, to see that and to be there and witness his resilience and his love of team — all of that was awesome. So yeah, when a situation comes up down the road, I’ll look back on that. And [shoot] I love Jason. Me and him will be close for the rest of our lives. I feel like that about a lot of my players, but Jason, I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

How 2025 played out

Those were Washington’s thoughts during Notre Dame’s 10-2 season that saw the Irish finish with 10 wins in a row after an 0-2 start. Onye played in all 12 of those games after missing all but the first five of the 16 the Irish played in 2024, in a season that ended in Atlanta in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Onye was at his best in 2025 after close friend and fellow defensive tackle Gabe Rubio went down with what turned out to be a season-ending left elbow injury in game 6 against NC State on Oct. 11.

Onye finished the season with a career-high 26 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, with 4 QB hurries. Seventeen of those 26 came in the last half of the season. His season film grade from Pro Football Focus was a career-best 77.8, and his 354 game snaps in 2025 were more than his previous four seasons combined.

How Onye fits in 2026

He’ll be penciled in as a starter in 2026 on a defensive line that lost heavy rotational players in Rubio and Jared Dawson to expired eligibility, and Donovan Hinish to a medical retirement.

Former USC transfer Elijah Hughes, a revelation in his first season with the Irish, Pitt transfer Francis Brewu and Oregon transfer Tionne Gray — both of whom signed last week and started spring-semester classes at ND — and perhaps transfer portal U-turner Armel Mukam will top the new rotation.

But the Irish have plenty of wildcards in the interior line position group such as 2024 surprise Cole Mullins, a redshirt sophomore-to-be; redshirt freshman Christopher Burgess, who slides in from defensive end; traditional nose guard-sized Sean Sevillano, a 6-2, 340-pound redshirt sophomore; and true freshman Elijah Golden, one of a record 25 early enrollees.

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Charlie Partridge was named ND’s new D-line coach earlier this month.

Onye had two seasons, 2021 and 2022, in which he played less than the maximum four regular-season games allowable to redshirt, but it was his 2024 season in which he played five that was where the NCAA reportedly put its microscope.

Backup cornerback Chance Tucker, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2, was in the same 2021 recruiting class as Onye. And he had an easier templated case for the NCAA to rule on — two seasons wiped out by ACL tears. It was an easy “yes.”

Meanwhile, Onye hadn’t even given a sixth year a thought until he was asked about it in an interview in late October.

“If they want me to, yeah, I would,” he said without hesitating. “I would love to be here. I love the guys here. I love the young guys coming in, the old guys who are going to be here still. I would love to be here. This place is like a second home to me.”

Even during the darkest of times.

“I felt so strongly about Notre Dame before,” he said in that late October interview. “Never thought about transferring, never thought about leaving, never thought about any of that. It’s just the fact of it just kind of confirmed my beliefs.

“Kind of just showed me that the people here really care about you more than football. Because I feel like if something happened like that to any other player across the country, they probably wouldn’t be on the team anymore.”