Meet the five defenders who earned Notre Dame offers at Irish Invasion

Only a small group of competitors at Friday night’s Irish Invasion camp earned an offer from the Notre Dame football program, and they were all on defense.

Of the more than 75 prospects in attendance at the Irish Athletics Center for Notre Dame’s premier prospect camp, five recruits reported receiving an offer from the Irish: two 2028 linebackers, one 2028 edge rusher, one 2029 cornerback and one 2029 linebacker.

Blue & Gold runs through the prospects who impressed the Irish coaching staff enough to earn an opportunity to play for the Irish. Please note that Blue & Gold does not have detailed information on each prospect’s Irish Invasion performance due to restricted media access. Lastly, all rankings are according to the Rivals Industry Ranking and stats are from MaxPreps.

Four-star LB Cale Britt, Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Britt was one of Blue & Gold’s prospects on offer watch entering the camp. He already held offers from Florida, Florida State and Miami, along with Big Ten programs Wisconsin, Nebraska and UCLA. Now, Notre Dame is in the mix. During his 14-game sophomore season, Britt totaled 118 tackles (55 solo), four tackles for loss and two sacks. He is the No. 21 linebacker and No. 266 overall player in the 2028 class.

Four-star EDGE Merrick Ham, Marietta (Ga.) High

As the No. 102 overall player and No. 13 edge rusher in the 2028 class, the 6-6, 230-pound Ham was the highest-ranked recruit in attendance without a Notre Dame offer. His performance changed that. The Irish are now part of a recruitment that includes 18 Power Four programs, including Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Indiana. Last season, Ham recorded 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one blocked field goal against some of Georgia’s top competition.

CB Amarian McRae (2029), Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

By offering the 6-1, 175-pound McRae, the Irish are back in business at Cardinal Mooney. In the 2026 cycle, the school, coached by former Notre Dame tight end and quarterback Jared Clark, produced four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden. Now, the Irish are planning to target his teammate. As a freshman on the state championship-winning Cougars, McRae collected 35 tackles, 19 pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 13 games.

LB Austin Phillips (2029), Kendallville (Ind.) East Noble

The 6-2, 215-pound Phillips was the only northern prospect to earn a new Irish offer Friday night. He made it to Notre Dame after a dominant debut season at East Noble. In 12 games on defense, Phillips compiled 99 tackles (58 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. He was also a force at running back, rushing for 967 yards and 11 touchdowns on 119 carries. Purdue and Louisville have also offered Phillips.

Three-star LB Reagan Smith, Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss

The 6-3, 210-pound Smith’s trip from Texas to South Bend was worthwhile. He also left campus with a Notre Dame offer. His résumé entering camp was strong. Smith recorded 70 tackles (31 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 13 games against some of the top competition in Texas. He also holds eight other Power Four offers, including Miami, Oklahoma and Missouri. Smith is the No. 30 linebacker and No. 328 overall player in the class.