Newsstand: Big Ten head coach joins calls for Notre Dame to join a conference
Yet another head coach has joined the calls for Notre Dame to join a conference. This time, it’s Illinois head coach Bret Bielema.
Those calls, of course, have fallen on deaf ears. The Irish have repeatedly insisted that they’re satisfied with the current arrangement, with no motivation to join a conference unless things change in that regard. But that hasn’t stopped the noise from recirculating every offseason.
On Wednesday, Irish athletics director Pete Bevacqua said that to “truly maximize” TV revenue, a team like Notre Dame facing schools like Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan. Bielema responded to those comments with this post:
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Latest from Bevacqua
Notre Dame AD
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Top targets visiting elsewhere
The latest
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ND recruiting calendar
Dates to know
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The Heat Index
Latest on 2027 board
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The Gold Standard
Latest recruiting intel
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And on and on the offseason news cycle spins.
It’s also worth noting that Bielema has several ties to Fighting Irish assistant coaches. He has worked with defensive coordinator Chris Ash, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge at multiple locations.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Relevant analysis:
No one better.
Another sign the 2026 season is on the horizon:
Quote of the day
“The concept of a cap emanating from the House settlement, in my opinion, is a fallacy. There is no cap. It’s an equation. It’s an X plus Y equals Z equation, X being the cap dollars, Y being the gray space of third-party NIL, which, quite frankly, right now is littered with abuse and uncertainty. The more money that can come from the cap directly to student athletes, I think, will go a long way.”
— Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua
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