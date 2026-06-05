Newsstand: Big Ten head coach joins calls for Notre Dame to join a conference

Yet another head coach has joined the calls for Notre Dame to join a conference. This time, it’s Illinois head coach Bret Bielema.

Those calls, of course, have fallen on deaf ears. The Irish have repeatedly insisted that they’re satisfied with the current arrangement, with no motivation to join a conference unless things change in that regard. But that hasn’t stopped the noise from recirculating every offseason.

On Wednesday, Irish athletics director Pete Bevacqua said that to “truly maximize” TV revenue, a team like Notre Dame facing schools like Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan. Bielema responded to those comments with this post:

Some guys really like to talk about something that could happen and who they might play…. Actually it’s pretty easy just join a conference 🤷‍♂️👊🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/QMh8KEMiR3 — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) June 4, 2026

And on and on the offseason news cycle spins.

It’s also worth noting that Bielema has several ties to Fighting Irish assistant coaches. He has worked with defensive coordinator Chris Ash, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge at multiple locations.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Relevant analysis:

Acting like Notre Dame hasn’t won the join a conference war is still wild to me. https://t.co/5vq01Ef7Ib — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) June 4, 2026

No one better.

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Who Are We Sleeping On?👇 pic.twitter.com/JYsCYV2eQE — ROC BOYS FOOTBALL (@rocboysfootball) June 4, 2026

Another sign the 2026 season is on the horizon:

Quote of the day

“The concept of a cap emanating from the House settlement, in my opinion, is a fallacy. There is no cap. It’s an equation. It’s an X plus Y equals Z equation, X being the cap dollars, Y being the gray space of third-party NIL, which, quite frankly, right now is littered with abuse and uncertainty. The more money that can come from the cap directly to student athletes, I think, will go a long way.”

— Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua

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