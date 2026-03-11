Newsstand: Brian Kelly reflects on Notre Dame departure, months after LSU firing
In his first public appearance since his Oct. 26 firing at LSU, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly once again reflected on why he left South Bend for Baton Rouge, La. in December 2021.
Kelly reiterated that he had “no intentions” to leave, saying he and his wife had just finished building their “dream home.” But his next comments, as told to Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek on SiriusXM, were much more revealing.
“What the ultimate decision was for us, is that we got the program back to where it needed to be,” Kelly said. “Our deal coming in was, we need to get this program back to being an elite program.
“Everybody associates success with winning national championships or winning Super Bowls or World Series, I get that. I totally get that. But that wasn’t our mindset. Our mindset was to get this program back and be a consistent force in college football.”
With that in mind, Kelly determined that he had nothing left to accomplish with the Fighting Irish.
“And so in some instances, we felt like our job had been completed,” Kelly said. “And we had one more challenge left, and that was to win a national championship.”
Top 10
- 1Trending
New recruit prediction
Four-star to ND?
- 2
Irish after SEC commit
The Latest
- 3
RB Noah Roberts
Latest on 2027 recruit
- 4
Four-star DL schedules OV
Latest from Singer
- 5
Premer prepped for June
Enrolling this summer
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Of course, in the years following Kelly’s departure, he never made the College Football Playoff, let alone took LSU to a national championship. He was unceremoniously fired after a 2-3 start to SEC play in 2025, when it became clear that he was not the coach to take the Tigers where they wanted to go.
To be fair to Kelly, he did bring Notre Dame back to national relevance throughout his 12-year tenure. But his successor, Marcus Freeman, won three CFP games in 2024 and took the Irish to the national title game.
Freeman brought the Irish to the level that Kelly believed he could not.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Nice payday for Alohi Gilman.
Ian Premer doesn’t enroll until June, but when he does, watch out.
Spring ball begins in 10 days.
Quote of the day
“On top of that, he was all state in Missouri for four straight years. The first time I went to see him in his home town (Hannibal) — which is also Mark Twain’s hometown — I wondered whether the Huckleberry Finn tour was going to be the highlight of the trip. But then I met the kid and watched his film. And geez, he was fantastic.
“So, he was a five-star type back in high school. The question was always competition up there in Hannibal, because they didn’t play the St. Louis teams. But that’s the same question Peyton Manning and Herschel Walker had around them coming out of high school, because they played lower divisions.
“So, you just never know. But he was the best on film of all of them.”
— Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming on Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams
Headlines of the day
- A new prediction for Notre Dame football to land a commitment from a top-100 recruit | Intel
- Four things we learned from Brian Jean-Mary, Notre Dame defensive early enrollees
- How Notre Dame TE signee Ian Premer is preparing for June arrival
- Notre Dame women’s basketball: Final NCAA Tournament bracketology projections before selection Sunday
- Inside the Legacy Walk that sealed Notre Dame’s historic 2026 recruiting class
- Texas commit Greedy James sets official visit with Longhorns, three programs pushing for a flip
- Five thoughts: Previewing a critical offseason for Notre Dame men’s basketball
- Prized Notre Dame recruiting target from Chicago has return visit set
- Two key Notre Dame recruiting targets from Chicago set June official visits | Scoop
- Could Notre Dame’s post-Love running attack turn out to be a spring surprise?
- Illinois QB commit Kamden Lopati says Notre Dame is ‘a dream school’
- Lucky Charms: Talented 2028 prospects to visit Notre Dame, new 2027 offers