Newsstand: Brian Kelly reflects on Notre Dame departure, months after LSU firing

In his first public appearance since his Oct. 26 firing at LSU, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly once again reflected on why he left South Bend for Baton Rouge, La. in December 2021.

Kelly reiterated that he had “no intentions” to leave, saying he and his wife had just finished building their “dream home.” But his next comments, as told to Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek on SiriusXM, were much more revealing.

“What the ultimate decision was for us, is that we got the program back to where it needed to be,” Kelly said. “Our deal coming in was, we need to get this program back to being an elite program.

“Everybody associates success with winning national championships or winning Super Bowls or World Series, I get that. I totally get that. But that wasn’t our mindset. Our mindset was to get this program back and be a consistent force in college football.”

With that in mind, Kelly determined that he had nothing left to accomplish with the Fighting Irish.

“And so in some instances, we felt like our job had been completed,” Kelly said. “And we had one more challenge left, and that was to win a national championship.”

Of course, in the years following Kelly’s departure, he never made the College Football Playoff, let alone took LSU to a national championship. He was unceremoniously fired after a 2-3 start to SEC play in 2025, when it became clear that he was not the coach to take the Tigers where they wanted to go.

To be fair to Kelly, he did bring Notre Dame back to national relevance throughout his 12-year tenure. But his successor, Marcus Freeman, won three CFP games in 2024 and took the Irish to the national title game.

Freeman brought the Irish to the level that Kelly believed he could not.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Nice payday for Alohi Gilman.

Multiple reports say the deal is a three-year contract worth about $24.75 million, with $15 million guaranteed.https://t.co/P0tr3ziljc — FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) March 10, 2026

Ian Premer doesn’t enroll until June, but when he does, watch out.

Incoming Notre Dame TE Ian Premer is special in a number of different ways. @Rivals' top-ranked TE in the 2026 class may have what it takes to play immediately as a freshman.

🔗https://t.co/ho3XjjPmro pic.twitter.com/pBpjEiVBGF — Tyler James (@TJamesND) March 10, 2026

Spring ball begins in 10 days.

Quote of the day

“On top of that, he was all state in Missouri for four straight years. The first time I went to see him in his home town (Hannibal) — which is also Mark Twain’s hometown — I wondered whether the Huckleberry Finn tour was going to be the highlight of the trip. But then I met the kid and watched his film. And geez, he was fantastic.

“So, he was a five-star type back in high school. The question was always competition up there in Hannibal, because they didn’t play the St. Louis teams. But that’s the same question Peyton Manning and Herschel Walker had around them coming out of high school, because they played lower divisions.

“So, you just never know. But he was the best on film of all of them.”

— Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming on Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams

Headlines of the day