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Newsstand: ESPN keeps Notre Dame in top five in updated rankings

IMG_7504by: Jack Soble3 hours agojacksoble56

In the wake of news that transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby will no longer play for Texas Tech, ESPN shook up its preseason top 25. Unsurprisingly, Notre Dame was unaffected.

The Irish remain at No. 4 in ESPN’s rankings, behind Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia, respectively. The biggest change came from the Red Raiders, who fell from No. 8 to No. 11. The rest of the top 10 was unchanged.

“After being left out of the CFP, the Fighting Irish should be right back in the mix in 2026,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “There’s no question the Irish will miss [Jeremiyah] Love and [Jadarian] Price, who combined to run for 2,046 yards with 29 touchdowns last season. Aneyas Williams, who averaged 9.3 yards per carry, is the heir apparent.

“Quarterback CJ Carr should be even better in his second season as a starter, especially if the Irish can get [Mylan] Graham and [Quincy] Porter going, and Jaden Greathouse returns from a hamstring injury. Nine of the defense’s top 10 tacklers are back from 2025.”

Three Fighting Irish opponents are ranked in ESPN’s top 25: Miami at No. 7, BYU at No. 12 and SMU at No. 22.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

HUGE commitment from a five-star edge rusher:

Early returns on first-year defensive line coach Charlie Partridge: Not bad at all.

Another freak show of a defensive end.

Quote of the day

“The combination of great education and resources along with amazing football development. I love Coach [Marcus] Freeman’s care for the program; he could’ve went anywhere but the love for Notre Dame in his heart is real.”

— Five-star defensive end Abraham Sesay, who committed to the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

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