Newsstand: FootballScoop makes case for Notre Dame as preseason No. 1

In a year with no obvious preseason No. 1, FootballScoop college football writer Zach Barnett made a strong case for Notre Dame.

Barnett pointed out that the Irish have more returning production than just about everyone, bringing back 66% of their snaps (including 73% on defense) and 72% of its overall production, according to ESPN’s SP+, which includes transfer additions.

“Those numbers might actually undersell Notre Dame’s offense, because wide receiver Jaden Greathouse — one of my favorite players in college football — returns after catching just four passes last season,” Barnett wrote. “The senior tortured Penn State and Ohio State in the 2024 Playoff, catching 13 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

“There’s no replacing the singular excellence of a Jeremiyah Love, but junior running back Aneyas Williams would’ve started for most schools not named Notre Dame — he’s averaged 7.6 a carry in spot duty over the past two seasons — and CJ Carr should be able to step into Franchise QB Mode after ranking fifth nationally in passing efficiency as a freshman last season.”

Barnett also noted that the Irish have an extremely soft schedule, with zero opponents who won more than five games in 2025 until an Oct. 17 matchup at BYU. He did make sure to point out that this can be a blessing and a curse.

“If I were in Irish player, coach or fan, I would find this schedule highly inconvenient,” Barnett said. “This is a very, very good football team, and all their accomplishments until, oh, New Year’s Day will be overshadowed by the “They ain’t played nobody, PAWWWL” crowd, and that crowd will have a point. Depending on who it is and how it occurs, one could make a very convincing argument that a 9-3 SEC or Big Ten team would deserve a CFP spot over an 11-1 Notre Dame.”

Still, if the Irish lose a regular season game, Barnett and others would be surprised.

“There’s a reason FanDuel made Notre Dame one of two Power 4 teams with an 11.5 win total back in March (and the other, Texas Tech, is surely lower today),” Barnett wrote. “No team in college football is a safer bet entering the season. Sure, the schedule is easier than the competition, but the team is also better, and the roster is more experienced. And all of that together is why Notre Dame should start the race for the 2026 national championship in first.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Congrats to everyone who took Dabo Swinney -1000 in the “coaches left behind in the NIL era” pool.

Dabo Swinney says Clemson is used to punching above its weight class and wins despite a lack of resources.



'Notre Dame makes its own rules, prints its own money.' pic.twitter.com/UKRjuCllX3 — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) May 5, 2026

First-round pick.

Tae Johnson has every trait you’d want in a blue chip free safety prospect pic.twitter.com/nsmkvwU8M1 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 5, 2026

Not one, but two top-10 cornerbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft, per PFF.

The Top-10 CBs in the 2027 NFL Draft Class 🔒 pic.twitter.com/EkBBdcgCDW — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 5, 2026

Quote of the day

“When we went up there, it felt like home — from the people to the environment to the football practice. Everything was perfect. We ended up making the decision to commit and went from there.”

What made it perfect?

“Watching the practice, seeing how comfortable CJ Carr was and how he ran the offense. I saw myself fitting in and running that offense like he does. Also, our talks with Coach Gino [Guidugli], Coach [Mike] Denbrock and Coach [Marcus] Freeman were all great. That’s what led to the decision.”

— Class of 2027 quarterback Wonderful Terrific “Champ” Monds IV on his Notre Dame commitment

Headlines of the day