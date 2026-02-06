Newsstand: Former Notre Dame LB hired by Los Angeles Chargers, per report
Former Notre Dame linebacker Jimmy Thompson is headed to the NFL, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Thompson will join the Los Angeles Chargers’ coaching staff after spending five years at Vanderbilt.
Zenitz did not specify Thompson’s role with the Chargers, but he was most recently the nickels coach with the Commodores.
Thompson, who was a walk-on with the Irish from 2015-18, joined Clark Lea — his position coach from 2017-18 — at Vanderbilt. He served as the Commodores’ nickels coach from 2024-25, following three years as a graduate assistant or defensive analyst. Previously, he was a quality control coach at LSU and the linebackers coach at his high school alma mater, Hinsdale (Ill.) Central.
With the Chargers, Thompson will coach under another former Irish assistant: Chris O’Leary, who coached in South Bend from 2018-23. O’Leary was hired as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator for the 2026 season after spending 2025 in the same role at Western Michigan.
Top 10
- 1New
Blue-Gold Game
Date set
- 2
Elite recruits
Liking Notre Dame
- 3Trending
New hire update
The Latest
- 4
Elite RB update
Noah Roberts
- 5
Signing Day
ND has No. 2 class
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Two of the best defensive players in Fighting Irish history:
Jeremiyah Love: The tamper-proof superstar.
The Irish had two Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees in Julian Love and Kyren Williams.
Quote of the day
“It hopefully builds confidence in us. I feel like there was a lot of fight in the Cal game. They shot the ball really, really well. Stanford, I feel like we countered their runs when they made their runs and I feel like we managed and controlled that game. Dominated on the boards.
“So I’m praying that the energy and the performance we had on Sunday can carry over to [Thursday] versus Virginia Tech and we just continue to build and grow from the way we played for 40 minutes because I thought that was one of our most complete games this season.”
— Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey, whose prayers were answered. The Irish defeated Virginia Tech 80-70.
Headlines of the day
- Fighting Irish make a move for the No. 1 WR in 2027, five-star Texas commit Easton Royal
- Next up at Notre Dame from the Lone Star State? Rivals’ No. 3 RB in Texas schedules first visit
- Notre Dame football sets date for 2026 Blue-Gold Game
- Elite recruits eyeing Notre Dame heading into the spring
- Why California road trip was just what Notre Dame women’s basketball needed
- Clarifying the status of impending Notre Dame coaching hires Aaron Henry and Brian Jean-Mary
- Lucky Charms: Fighting Irish in position to make big move with elite RB Noah Roberts
- ‘Timely plays’: Why Notre Dame men’s basketball must be better on the margins
- Who is Brian Jean-Mary? Three things to know about next Notre Dame LBs coach
- Echoes & Insights: The latest intel on four key Notre Dame football recruiting targets
- Recapping the key recruits the Fighting Irish defensive staff visited on the road
- Against long odds, Notre Dame women’s basketball rises up and snaps Virginia Tech’s winning streak