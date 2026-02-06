Newsstand: Former Notre Dame LB hired by Los Angeles Chargers, per report

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jimmy Thompson is headed to the NFL, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Thompson will join the Los Angeles Chargers’ coaching staff after spending five years at Vanderbilt.

Zenitz did not specify Thompson’s role with the Chargers, but he was most recently the nickels coach with the Commodores.

Thompson, who was a walk-on with the Irish from 2015-18, joined Clark Lea — his position coach from 2017-18 — at Vanderbilt. He served as the Commodores’ nickels coach from 2024-25, following three years as a graduate assistant or defensive analyst. Previously, he was a quality control coach at LSU and the linebackers coach at his high school alma mater, Hinsdale (Ill.) Central.

With the Chargers, Thompson will coach under another former Irish assistant: Chris O’Leary, who coached in South Bend from 2018-23. O’Leary was hired as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator for the 2026 season after spending 2025 in the same role at Western Michigan.

