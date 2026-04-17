Newsstand: Former Notre Dame WR kick-starting coaching career during spring practice

A member of the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl-winning 2024 Notre Dame football team is back at spring practice in a coaching capacity.

Former Irish wide receiver Kris Mitchell, who transferred from Florida International for the 2024 season, has been assisting wide receivers coach Mike Brown throughout spring ball. On Thursday, he posted a photo of himself instructing freshman wideout Bubba Frazier on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Mitchell — who goes by “Coach Kreez” now — is with the Irish in a temporary capacity this spring. He’s entering his second season as the wide receivers coach at his high school alma mater, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin.

During his lone season in South Bend, Mitchell played in all 16 games and started 14 of them en route to the national title game. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing sixth on the team in both receptions and receiving yards. In four years with Florida International and one at Notre Dame, Mitchell finished his college career with 112 receptions for 1,887 yards and 14 scores.

Mitchell went undrafted and participated in rookie minicamp with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, but he did not sign an NFL contract. With his playing days seemingly done, Mitchell evidently hopes to kick-start his coaching career.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Transfer addition No. 2:

BREAKING: Penn transfer wing Ethan Roberts is Irish ☘️



The graduate transfer averaged 16.9 points per game last season. He's Notre Dame's second portal commitment, following big man Logan Duncomb. 🔥https://t.co/3R6CMr2ESG pic.twitter.com/PH1oI7MQSQ — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 16, 2026

Roberts grew up a massive Notre Dame fan.

Pronunciation guide, Part 2:

Gooby ❌ Gur-bee ✅



Setting the record straight (part 2)#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/FEWCOdSJYl — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 16, 2026

Quote of the day

“I just want it so bad. Games, they just mean so much to me that you’re not gonna outwork me. That’s one thing I won’t ever let someone do, is outwork me. There’s been bigger guys than me, faster guys than me, but I make up for that by going as hard as I can when I’m on the court. I’ll be going 100% until I can’t go.”

— New Notre Dame center Logan Duncomb

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