Newsstand: Former Notre Dame WR kick-starting coaching career during spring practice
A member of the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl-winning 2024 Notre Dame football team is back at spring practice in a coaching capacity.
Former Irish wide receiver Kris Mitchell, who transferred from Florida International for the 2024 season, has been assisting wide receivers coach Mike Brown throughout spring ball. On Thursday, he posted a photo of himself instructing freshman wideout Bubba Frazier on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Mitchell — who goes by “Coach Kreez” now — is with the Irish in a temporary capacity this spring. He’s entering his second season as the wide receivers coach at his high school alma mater, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin.
During his lone season in South Bend, Mitchell played in all 16 games and started 14 of them en route to the national title game. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing sixth on the team in both receptions and receiving yards. In four years with Florida International and one at Notre Dame, Mitchell finished his college career with 112 receptions for 1,887 yards and 14 scores.
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Mitchell went undrafted and participated in rookie minicamp with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, but he did not sign an NFL contract. With his playing days seemingly done, Mitchell evidently hopes to kick-start his coaching career.
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