Newsstand: Former Notre Dame WR Miles Boykin announces retirement from football

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin is retiring from football, he announced on Instagram earlier this week.

“I’m beyond grateful for the sport of football!” Boykin wrote in the caption. “Thanks to my coaches, teammates, and fans for their support. My family and friends, I appreciate your constant encouragement. This sport has taught me so many lessons and I don’t know where I would be without it! I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and can’t wait to see where it takes me!”

Boykin starred for the Irish in 2018, catching 59 passes for 872 yards and 8 touchdowns. He finished his career in South Bend with 77 receptions for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns, becoming a third-round pick (93rd overall) of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

The New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic graduate spent three years with the Ravens and two more with the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 38 passes for 498 yards and 7 touchdowns — mostly in his first two seasons in Baltimore. Pittsburgh used him primarily as a special teamer, allowing him to hang around the league for a couple more years.

Boykin spent the 2024 season on the Giants’ and Seahawks’ practice squads and joined the Chicago Bears for training camp in 2025, only to be released on cutdown day. After spending the 2025 season unsigned, Boykin decided to hang up his cleats.

Irish fans will remember his performance as the MVP of the 2018 Citrus Bowl, catching 3 passes for 102 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

The Malachi Fields buzz continues to grow.

Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields’ analytical profile is scary but his tape —as an agile big-bodied vertical weapon who knows how to tempo his routes and can do this 👇— is intoxicating! He’s gonna be an interesting debate in some NFL draft rooms the next couple months. pic.twitter.com/nl1fKy5njm — Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 12, 2026

Best prospect in the draft: Jeremiyah Love

Is Jeremiyah Love the only blue-chip prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class? 🔵 pic.twitter.com/D3TFGhJQ5e — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2026

More hype for Love.

.@MelKiperESPN has RB Jeremiyah Love as the No. 2 overall prospect on his Big Board.



2025 stats over 12 games:

🍀 226 touches

🍀 1,652 scrimmage yards

🍀 21 total TDs



"Love reminds me a lot of Reggie Bush." 👀 pic.twitter.com/1gwH3Rg2fb — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 13, 2026

Quote of the day

“From a biomechanics point of view, he’s an anomaly in regard to his genetic makeup. He kicks it really aggressively, so that all helps. And then he’s got really good timing with his kicks. He’s aggressive with his swing, but finds good timing. So that’s why he’s a generational talent. People like him don’t come around too often. Not at all.”

— Inside 20 Punting founder Mackenzie Morgan on his trainee, new Notre Dame punter Jasper Scaife

