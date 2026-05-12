Newsstand: Greg McElroy ranks Notre Dame’s Jordan Faison among top WRs entering 2026
ESPN College Football analyst Greg McElroy broke down his top 10 wide receivers heading into the 2026 season, and Notre Dame’s Jordan Faison cracked the list at No. 10.
Here’s what the former Alabama quarterback had to say about Faison:
“If you look at his numbers from last year, they don’t jump off the page — 49 catches for 640 yards and 4 touchdowns,” McElroy said. “But if you look at how good he was at making guys miss, that was pretty impressive. And how many snaps per game he got was impressive.
“Here’s what makes 2026 different. One, he’s focusing exclusively on football in the offseason, and Notre Dame lost four of their top five pass-catchers. That means the target share of a College Football Playoff program could potentially flow through Jordan Faison and a completely rebuilt cast.
“I really like the personnel outside of Faison as well and the connection with the returning starting quarterback in CJ Carr. He has a deep understanding of what Faison can do with the ball in space.
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“Mike Denbrock says that he’s going to expand Faison’s role this year — more opportunities to make things happen after the catch. He’s a threat on every single snap to take it the distance.”
Ranked above Faison from Nos. 9-1 are Indiana’s Charlie Becker, Texas’ Cam Coleman, Texas’ Ryan Wingo, Rutgers’ KJ Duff, Michigan’s Andrew Marsh, Oklahoma’s Isaiah Sategna, Florida State’s Duce Robinson, Miami’s Malachi Toney and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.
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