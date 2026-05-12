Newsstand: Greg McElroy ranks Notre Dame’s Jordan Faison among top WRs entering 2026

ESPN College Football analyst Greg McElroy broke down his top 10 wide receivers heading into the 2026 season, and Notre Dame’s Jordan Faison cracked the list at No. 10.

Here’s what the former Alabama quarterback had to say about Faison:

“If you look at his numbers from last year, they don’t jump off the page — 49 catches for 640 yards and 4 touchdowns,” McElroy said. “But if you look at how good he was at making guys miss, that was pretty impressive. And how many snaps per game he got was impressive.

“Here’s what makes 2026 different. One, he’s focusing exclusively on football in the offseason, and Notre Dame lost four of their top five pass-catchers. That means the target share of a College Football Playoff program could potentially flow through Jordan Faison and a completely rebuilt cast.

“I really like the personnel outside of Faison as well and the connection with the returning starting quarterback in CJ Carr. He has a deep understanding of what Faison can do with the ball in space.

“Mike Denbrock says that he’s going to expand Faison’s role this year — more opportunities to make things happen after the catch. He’s a threat on every single snap to take it the distance.”

Ranked above Faison from Nos. 9-1 are Indiana’s Charlie Becker, Texas’ Cam Coleman, Texas’ Ryan Wingo, Rutgers’ KJ Duff, Michigan’s Andrew Marsh, Oklahoma’s Isaiah Sategna, Florida State’s Duce Robinson, Miami’s Malachi Toney and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

"It wouldn't shock me if he flirts with 900 yards."



With more focus on football and a better opportunity in 2026, @GregMcElroy has @NDFootball's Jordan Faison as his No. 10 WR in CFB ☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lu5o3u4W0q — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) May 9, 2026

Notre Dame TE commit Titus Hawk could be the Irish's next two-sport star 👀☘️



“He’s a unicorn athletically.”



Inside Hawk’s Irish pledge and the possibility of him playing both football and baseball at Notre Dame ⤵️



Read: https://t.co/ykdkxHZw4B pic.twitter.com/BcEFQM1Mul — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) May 11, 2026

"My prediction is on Notre Dame"@MikeTSinger says the Irish are closing in on a MAJOR 5-star commitment 👀☘️



MORE: https://t.co/t5PdrvSK8c pic.twitter.com/y7VrCqR6ca — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) May 11, 2026

Notre Dame quote of the day

“It was ultimately my decision, but we came to it as a family. I love how bought in the coaches are. I love Coach [Marcus] Freeman, and I’m excited about their new facilities. It’s awesome up there.”

— 2027 four-star tight end Titus Hawk on picking the Fighting Irish

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