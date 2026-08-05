Newsstand: Is Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock a 2027 head coaching candidate?

On3’s Pete Nakos published a list of Power Four coordinators who could receive head coaching interest in 2027, and third-year Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is on it.

Nakos’ list, which came out Tuesday morning, is broad. By Blue & Gold‘s count, it’s 27 names long. But it is based on intel from “a range of sources across the industry,” so while it’s far too early to say whether Denbrock will generate interest for head coaching vacancies, his inclusion is notable.

“A former Broyles Award Finalist, Denbrock had one of the top offenses last season with the emergence of quarterback CJ Carr,” Nakos wrote. “The Fighting Irish ranked second nationally in scoring offense and 12th in total offense (458.5 yards per game). Denbrock has repeatedly proven he’s one of the top playcallers in the sport; in 2023 at LSU, he directed the nation’s top offense with Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.”

At 62 years old, Denbrock has never been a head coach before but has certainly earned the opportunity. However, in his first press conference after returning to South Bend in 2024, Denbrock was asked if he ever wants to be a head coach. Things can change in three years, but at the time, he was content to remain a coordinator.

“I think this has become more and more of a little bit of a young man’s business,” Denbrock said. “I don’t see — unless something incredible just hits you in the face — that that would be my career path from this point forward. I’m very content leading an offense and helping Marcus [Freeman] and this program win a national championship here. I want to be part of that. I want to do that here with these student-athletes and this coaching staff. I just don’t see that as something that is real attractive to me these days unless it was something that you just couldn’t just turn down.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Significant injury updates:

Notre Dame just dropped an updated injury report ahead of fall camp.



Limited: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (knee), Ashton Craig (knee), Quincy Porter (knee), Elijah Burress (hamstring), Nick Reddish (shoulder), Brayden Robinson (knee)



Out: Charles Jagusah (humerus), Christopher… — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) August 4, 2026

Notre Dame is not the only victim of Lincoln Riley‘s scheduling preferences.

USC has withdrawn from a potential series w/Texas Tech to play in Houston (2027) & Las Vegas (2028), sources told @On3. The neutral site games would have pitted Lincoln Riley vs. his alma mater. Discussions b/w the schools were ongoing for the past 6 months but ended this week.… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2026

A top-five ranking… and three top-20 opponents.

Quote of the day

“It’s not unrealistic for anything. Teddy is a talented football player. His physical skills, we’ve all seen in high school. To be a guy who can reclassify a year up shows you that he’s intelligent and puts the work in. And how fast we can expedite this process to get him to where he’s playing fast, that’s always the challenge.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on whether June-enrolling freshman quarterback Teddy Jarrard can win the backup QB job before Week 1

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