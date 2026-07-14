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Newsstand: Jack Radel becomes eighth first-round pick in Notre Dame baseball history

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Jack Soble@jacksoble56
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Jack Radel Notre Dame
Notre Dame pitcher Jack Radel. (Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The MLB draft wrapped up this past weekend, and right-handed pitcher Jack Radel made Notre Dame baseball history.

Radel became the eighth first-round pick to come out of South Bend in the history of the program when the Houston Astros selected him at 28th overall on Saturday. He’s the highest-drafted Irish baseball player since 2013 (Eric Jagielo) and the highest-drafted pitcher since 2001 (Aaron Heilman).

Radel and catcher Mark Quatrani (18th round, 545th overall to the San Diego Padres) were the only Notre Dame baseball players drafted in 2026.

In three seasons with the Irish, Radel went 19-10 with a 3.71 ERA in 42 games (38 starts). He was the team’s Friday starter in 2026, going 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 15 games (15 starts). Radel struck out 116 batters, by far a career high, and walked just 22 this past season in 87.2 innings pitched.

While the history of Fighting Irish in professional baseball is modest, the Irish have produced some Hall-of-Very-Good talent. The program’s career leaders in Wins Above Replacement are shortstop Craig Counsell and outfielder AJ Pollock at 22.4 and 22.1, respectively. Counsell currently manages the Chicago Cubs.

The most successful pitcher in program history is right-hander Jeff Samardzija, with a career WAR of 14.8. Samardzija, of course, was a star wide receiver with the Notre Dame football team as well.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

This should be interesting.

Not your dad’s — or even your older brother’s — Fighting Irish.

More five-star commits than any other program? More five-star commits than any other program.

Quote of the day

“As we look at that moment a month-plus later, it was obviously disappointing, right? But you have to move forward. And that’s what we’ve done as a program. That’s what I’ve done as a leader.

“And as I reminded the group on our team meeting on Sunday, it’s our responsibility to make sure we leave no doubt. Moving forward, we can’t blame it on somebody else. Although we may be, I may be, confused about some of the criteria and the committee’s rankings and all those different things — it’s our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt.”

— Marcus Freeman in January, laying out the 2026 Notre Dame football team’s “leave no doubt” mantra

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