Blue and Gold Football
Newsstand: Lincoln Riley doubles down on blaming Notre Dame for USC rivalry hiatus
Notre Dame’s rivalry with USC is on hiatus, and Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has repeatedly made it known whom he thinks you should blame.
On Tuesday, at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, he once again implied that the Irish are at fault.
“Nothing’s changed from my vantage point,” Riley said. “We want to play the game. I want to play the game. We would be playing the game had some things come true that were said. And so, hopefully we get to that point.”
Riley is almost certainly referencing Irish head coach Marcus Freeman‘s statement that the Irish would play the Trojans “anytime, anywhere.” Out of fears that a late-season loss would hinder its College Football Playoff chances, USC insisted that the game be moved to Week 0 or not be played at all. Shortly after rejecting that proposal, the Irish announced a home-and-home with BYU.
For Freeman’s part, he didn’t point fingers when asked about it in January.
“You know me, I’m a competitive individual, and I wanna go and play anytime, anywhere,” Freeman said. “But on the same token, it’s important that I make decisions too that are best for the program. And to move a game that we were pretty sure was gonna be Week 12 to Week 0 isn’t what’s best.”
Freeman also said he understands that USC must do what is best for its program as well. Both sides have indicated that they’re confident the rivalry will return, but the earliest that can realistically happen is 2030.
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Another revenue stream for the Irish.
If there’s one thing Michigan fans hate more than Ohio State, it’s Notre Dame.
Puts it in perspective.
Quote of the day
“It’s something we definitely talked about, especially after last year, starting out 0-2. The year before, 2024, my sophomore year, starting 1-1. It’s something we definitely talked about and kept at the forefront of our minds this year — how are we going to start faster? Whether that’s being more prepared after fall camp, or doing things differently during fall camp to make sure you’re ready to start game one, game two, whatever it may be. It’s definitely something we’ve talked about and kept at the forefront of our minds — how are we going to make sure we’re prepared as a player, as a team, as a defense, as an offense, to start the year fast?”
— Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen
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- Lucky Charms: Notre Dame commits set visits, Jackson Vaughn transfers to IMG
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