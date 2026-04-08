Newsstand: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame football host Bussin' With The Boys in South Bend

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will appear on Bussin’ With The Boys, a popular talk show, on Wednesday. But in the meantime, Freeman and the Irish had some fun with hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan in South Bend.

The duo toured the campus, football facilities, Notre Dame stadium and even the Freeman residence. Bussin’ With The Boys’ staff played knockout at Freeman’s in-home basketball court with players Francis Brewu, Sullivan Absher, Adon Shuler, Christian Gray and Tae Johnson, as well as Freeman himself, as shown in this viral clip.

Didn’t expect to be running knockout at Marcus Freeman’s house with him tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/XYpYoHiWdK — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

Freeman has appeared on Bussin’ With The Boys before, most recently in October after the Irish defeated USC.

Meanwhile, the Irish continue to roll through spring practice — which is more than halfway done — as the Blue-Gold Game on April 25 draws near. They begin their 2026 season on Sept. 6 against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

More from Bussin’ With The Boys:

Will and Taylor get the full Notre Dame experience of walking out of the tunnel and onto the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8DL185XsHl — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 8, 2026

Devin Fitzgerald is turning heads.

Another mock draft with two Fighting Irish…

I do two mock drafts every year. One this week and one the week of the Draft. After weeks of conversations, here's what I've got. Have at it. https://t.co/Bb0hRKUwGm@espn @ESPNNFL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 7, 2026

Quote of the day

“Money is said to be driving the prolific player movement, and the Notre Dame women’s program — per sources — is competitively positioned from that standpoint. Ideally, the Irish (25-11 and coming off an Elite 8 finish in the NCAA Tourney) would like to add a big body and an experienced combo guard to a roster built around three-time All-American Hannah Hidalgo.

“And the interest in being a teammate of the 5-6 Irish point guard in her senior season, per sources, has been seismic so far. But will those interested players be willing to give the Irish a discount in rev share/NIL compensation?”

— Blue & Gold’s Eric Hansen, who also reported a visit the Irish have scheduled

Headlines of the day