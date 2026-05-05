Newsstand: Nate Tice breaks down Notre Dame's talent on Andy & Ari On3

The 2026 NFL Draft cycle is over, which means national attention has turned to 2027. But for those who follow college football, the top prospects for 2027 will also be the top players in the 2026 season — a season in which Notre Dame is primed to contend for a national championship.

Discussing his way-too-early 2027 NFL Draft top-25 prospects on Andy & Ari On3, Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice said he believes the Irish have the talent to make waves in college football.

“They were one that was like, as I watched more of them, they just have a lot of good players,” Tice said. “I think they can make a decent run.”

Tice ranked two Fighting Irish in his top 25: cornerback Leonard Moore at No. 3 and edge rusher Boubacar Traore at No. 22. He thinks the strength of the team will be its defense, and he said Moore is “one of the best corners I’ve ever watched in my life.”

“As long as he just doesn’t do anything horrible this year, he is a top-five pick,” Tice said. “He’s absolutely incredible. He’s the best corner I’ve watched since Jalen Ramsey, as far as scouting terms.”

In addition to Moore and Traore, Tice has also evaluated linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa as an early Day 2 pick. He said he’s intrigued by safety Brauntae Johnson, who broke out as a redshirt freshman in 2025 and should be among the nation’s best safeties in 2026.

Offensively, left guard Anthonie Knapp is Tice’s favorite draft prospect. He rates Knapp, who started at left tackle for two seasons before moving inside, as a Day 2 pick. Tice is not as high on quarterback CJ Carr as others, but he still believes the Irish can win a national championship with him at the helm.

“They have a quarterback that you can win a title with in CJ Carr,” Tice said. “He’s gonna be a drafted quarterback. So that’s already a good start right there.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Preseason No. 1 is possible.

Worthy reminder:

In 2024 Notre Dame defeated Indiana, UGA, and Penn State in consecutive CFP games (those teams account for 3 of the past 5 CFP titles) — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) May 4, 2026

Big recruiting win over Oregon.

Quote of the day

“Obviously Coach Freeman is a great coach,” Hawk said. “Coach [Harris] Bivin does a great job with tight ends. [Mike] Denbrock does an awesome job with the offense. I love the way they use their tight ends. I think I’ll play a big role in the offense if its not early it will be in future.

“The school, history, the religion, there is a bunch of stuff that makes it special. It’s awesome. … Being there a couple times it felt right every time and feels like home to me.”

— Four-star tight end Titus Hawk, who committed to Notre Dame on Monday

Headlines of the day