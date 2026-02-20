Newsstand: Notre Dame alums lead Team USA to women's hockey gold medal
Two Notre Dame alums — including the head coach, John Wroblewski — led Team USA women’s hockey to the gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday.
Wroblewski and assistant coach Josh Sciba both played for the Irish, with the former playing right wing from 1999-03 and the latter playing left wing from 2003-07. Together, they helped lead the United States to its third Olympic gold medal, following 2018 and 1998.
Team USA defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime on Thursday. Defenseman Megan Keller scored the game-winner on a backhand shot to lift the Americans over the Canadians.
Canada led 1-0 until just over 2 minutes remained in the third period, when Wroblewski made the gutsy decision to pull his goaltender. It paid off; forward Hilary Knight scored on a redirect in front of the net. The rest was history.
Wroblewski has coached the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2022, following two years as the head coach of the Ontario (Calif). Reign of the AHL. He also coached USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program from 2016-20.
Sciba has also been an assistant for Team USA since 2022, previously assisting with the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team for the 2019-20 season.
