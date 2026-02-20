Newsstand: Notre Dame alums lead Team USA to women's hockey gold medal

Two Notre Dame alums — including the head coach, John Wroblewski — led Team USA women’s hockey to the gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Wroblewski and assistant coach Josh Sciba both played for the Irish, with the former playing right wing from 1999-03 and the latter playing left wing from 2003-07. Together, they helped lead the United States to its third Olympic gold medal, following 2018 and 1998.

Team USA defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime on Thursday. Defenseman Megan Keller scored the game-winner on a backhand shot to lift the Americans over the Canadians.

TEAM USA TAKES GOLD 🥇



Megan Keller wins it in overtime, helping the U.S. to a 2-1 victory over Canada.



February 19, 2026

Canada led 1-0 until just over 2 minutes remained in the third period, when Wroblewski made the gutsy decision to pull his goaltender. It paid off; forward Hilary Knight scored on a redirect in front of the net. The rest was history.

Wroblewski has coached the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2022, following two years as the head coach of the Ontario (Calif). Reign of the AHL. He also coached USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program from 2016-20.

Sciba has also been an assistant for Team USA since 2022, previously assisting with the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team for the 2019-20 season.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Important re-hire for the Irish.

This is huge. After two months at North Texas, Jevaughn Codlin is set to return to Notre Dame and will coach the Irish safeties. ☘️🐢



Ace recruiter.



“Without him, I don’t know if I ever would’ve given Notre Dame a chance.” — @AydenPouncey



Story: https://t.co/3nQcwhXzFc

New official visit:

La Verne (Calif.) Damien four-star safety Gavin Williams announces he’s officially visiting Notre Dame from June 19-21.



Blue & Gold reported his OV earlier this week: https://t.co/kX9yXcInOg

In a stacked slate of Nov. 7 games, Notre Dame’s rematch with Miami might be the best of them all.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026



Georgia at Ole Miss

Penn State at Washington

Miami at Notre Dame

Alabama at LSU

Oregon at Ohio State



February 19, 2026

Quote of the day

“I think that right now, he’s more mature than he was coming out of high school. Just to be mature enough to approach this opportunity like he’s never approached an opportunity before. I think they’re getting him when he’s rapidly maturing. I think they’re getting him when he has two years of understanding of what the game is like at this level. … I think you’re getting him when he’s understood the importance of high-level consistency.”

— Fort Wayne-based trainer Dre Muhammad on Notre Dame wide receiver Mylan Graham, who transferred to the Irish from Ohio State

Headlines of the day