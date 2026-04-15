Newsstand: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman reveals how far NFL interest went

It’s well-known that NFL teams were interested in Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman this offseason. In a profile on Esquire, Freeman opened up about his own interest level in leaving South Bend.

The answer: It wasn’t zero.

“I had some conversations with higher-ups in the NFL,” Freeman said, according to Esquire senior entertainment editor Brady Langmann. “They all usually start with conversations about our current players and turn into: Would you be interested in making a transition to the NFL?”

He decided against it, but Langmann wrote the following: “That doesn’t mean Freeman wasn’t excited by the prospect of coaching on Sundays — he’d be lying if he said otherwise.” Freeman told Langmann that he discussed the possibility with his agent, Clint Dowdle.

“I remember saying, ‘You know, we’ll see in a couple years. If it’s right, the Steelers would be amazing. The Ravens…'” Freeman said. “Then all of a sudden, the Ravens open. The Steelers open. I’m like, Oh, my God, man.”

The two AFC North organizations, both of whom have long track records of success and tend to give their head coaches both patience and support, were ideal destinations if Freeman was going to make the jump to the NFL.

Obviously, Freeman ultimately chose to remain in South Bend for at least the 2026 season. And he’s more than at peace with that as the Irish gear up for another run at the College Football Playoff and beyond.

“I feel very content with the decision to continue to stay at Notre Dame,” Freeman told Langmann. “And I am happy and I love where we’re at.”

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

A legit big man for the Irish.

BREAKING: Winthrop transfer center Logan Duncomb has committed to Notre Dame. ☘️💪



The Big South POY, averaging 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, is Irish.@jacksoble56's story: https://t.co/9IHfsj5ot1



Commitment analysis from @TJamesND: https://t.co/kIsopdd2I9 pic.twitter.com/FTvQM4CBpm — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 14, 2026

CJ Carr is special, and everything Marcus Freeman says confirms it.

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman says QB CJ Carr is as talented as any QB he's ever been around



The only issue? Telling him to dial it back sometimes 😅@13Cjcarr | @Marcus_Freeman1 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/StBeqLelEn — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 14, 2026

College football’s best cornerback.

Quote of the day

“I remember when he walked into my office to have [the starting quarterback announcement] conversation he had this walk, like, ‘I know I’m the guy. Tell me I’m the guy.’ I didn’t want to be overly excited. I wanted him to get a little nervous. And he did. He got a little nervous. I go back and I watch the video.

“But he has that confidence about him. From the day he got here, even when he committed, he’s got a personality you want to follow. Even as the head coach, you want to follow the quarterback. That guy is leading your program. And he has. And he had to earn it, but there wasn’t much doubt he was going to earn it. And he did. He earned it.”

— Freeman on Carr

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