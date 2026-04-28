Newsstand: Notre Dame extends first 2028 QB offer to Neimann Lawrence

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage’s Neimann Lawrence became Notre Dame’s first quarterback offer in the 2028 class on Monday evening, which comes as no surprise.

The Irish, under position coach Gino Guidugli, sparingly send out offers at the position and are known to be patient with them. But when the time came to extend a scholarship or two, it was clear that Lawrence would be among the first. And he is the first.

Lawrence, who ranks as the No. 40 overall player and No. 5 signal-caller in America according to the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, has visited Notre Dame twice. He shined at the staff’s Irish Invasion camp last summer and returned to South Bend on Friday, March 20.

“It was a great visit — getting up to South Bend for a second time was definitely fun,” Lawrence told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman the following day. “It was a fun experience being up there with my parents and getting to see everything. I’m hoping to get back up there sometime this summer.”

In a social media post with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Feb. 24, Lawrence named his top 10 schools: Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Kentucky, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida and Virginia Tech. Of those programs, the Fighting Irish were the only school that had not offered him a scholarship, further proving his strong interest in the university.

Lawrence transferred to American Heritage from Miami Northwestern in the offseason. He led his squad to a 13-1 record and fell in the 3A Florida state championship game, losing by just one point against Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines.

On the season, he completed 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception. He also added a rushing score.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

New Notre Dame 2028 QB offer Neimann Lawrence was outstanding last summer at Irish Invasion ⤵️☘️ https://t.co/1kO19m3P8s — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) April 28, 2026

BREAKING: Elite 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn has Reclassified to the 2027 Class, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 225 EDGE from Oradell, NJ is down to these 9 schools



He was one of the top overall recruits in the ‘28 Classhttps://t.co/WyBjqcK4e6 pic.twitter.com/pIka5ZVSFh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 27, 2026

Quote of the day

“It reinforced what I’ve already been feeling about Notre Dame. The coaches emphasized that I’m a perfect fit. It was a great visit, and I was glad I was able to make it.”

— Five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay regarding his South Bend visit last Wednesday

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