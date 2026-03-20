Newsstand: Notre Dame football begins spring practice Friday morning

It’s that time of year again. Spring practice begins on Friday morning in South Bend, as Notre Dame begins its mission to “leave no doubt” in 2026.

The Irish will return to the practice field in an official capacity for the first time since being snubbed from the College Football Playoff and subsequently declining an invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2025. With all three coordinators and over a dozen key starters, including redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr, it’s a CFP-or-bust season for fifth-year head coach Marcus Freeman and company.

Blue & Gold will have coverage throughout spring ball, which ends with the Blue-Gold Game on April 25.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

https://twitter.com/_CoachCod/status/2034814224359141593?s=20

Jeremiyah Love in the top five?

https://twitter.com/SleeperNFL/status/2034770849308582224?s=20

A former player will stay in South Bend and work in local TV.

https://twitter.com/Isaiahdunn22/status/2034732580092702993?s=20

Quote of the day

“I didn’t get a chance to coach for Coach Holtz. But I did get the opportunity to be influenced by him. And I’ve said this to people that were there at the celebration of life — and that, to me is: leadership is influence. And the greatest evaluation of a leader is how you lead during tough times. And that’s who Coach Holtz was for me.

“During the toughest of times, every Sunday after the loss, I knew his call was coming, and it wasn’t a magical message, right? He’d just always say, ‘I’ll give you my opinion, never any advice.’ But whatever he said in that moment is what I needed to hear. And I’m grateful I had the opportunity to be influenced by Coach.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Lou Holtz

Headlines of the day