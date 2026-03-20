Newsstand: Notre Dame football begins spring practice Friday morning
It’s that time of year again. Spring practice begins on Friday morning in South Bend, as Notre Dame begins its mission to “leave no doubt” in 2026.
The Irish will return to the practice field in an official capacity for the first time since being snubbed from the College Football Playoff and subsequently declining an invitation to the Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2025. With all three coordinators and over a dozen key starters, including redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr, it’s a CFP-or-bust season for fifth-year head coach Marcus Freeman and company.
Blue & Gold will have coverage throughout spring ball, which ends with the Blue-Gold Game on April 25.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Five-star to visit
For junior day
- 2
Leave No Doubt
Freeman discusses
- 3
Michigan commit to visit
OL to see ND
- 4
Irish offer 2028 WR
From Chicago
- 5Hot
The Heat Index
Before junior day
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Notre Dame Tweets of the day
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
https://twitter.com/_CoachCod/status/2034814224359141593?s=20
Jeremiyah Love in the top five?
https://twitter.com/SleeperNFL/status/2034770849308582224?s=20
A former player will stay in South Bend and work in local TV.
https://twitter.com/Isaiahdunn22/status/2034732580092702993?s=20
Quote of the day
“I didn’t get a chance to coach for Coach Holtz. But I did get the opportunity to be influenced by him. And I’ve said this to people that were there at the celebration of life — and that, to me is: leadership is influence. And the greatest evaluation of a leader is how you lead during tough times. And that’s who Coach Holtz was for me.
“During the toughest of times, every Sunday after the loss, I knew his call was coming, and it wasn’t a magical message, right? He’d just always say, ‘I’ll give you my opinion, never any advice.’ But whatever he said in that moment is what I needed to hear. And I’m grateful I had the opportunity to be influenced by Coach.”
— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Lou Holtz
Headlines of the day
- Fighting Irish aim to build momentum with first-time visitors at junior day | Storylines
- What culture looks like in Marcus Freeman’s — and Lou Holtz’s — Notre Dame
- Fighting Irish Recruiting Intel: Five-stars descend on South Bend for mega weekend
- Irish Intel: Notre Dame pre-spring insider nuggets ahead of practice No. 1
- Gray or Golden? Options emerge in Notre Dame’s most intriguing position battle
- What to know about Notre Dame quarterbacks before spring practices begin
- Why ‘leave no doubt’ mantra separates Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman from other college football coaches
- What CJ Carr says feels different about going into his second season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback
- Will Notre Dame’s long injury list leave some doubt in spring football? | Chat Transcript
- Fighting Irish junior day preview: Elite QBs, top skill talent and five-star OL coming to South Bend
- Lucky Charms: Notre Dame gaining momentum with four-star linebacker, more