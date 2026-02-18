Newsstand: Notre Dame forward Carson Towt reaches top 75 on all-time rebounding list
Notre Dame forward Carson Towt has cracked the top 75 on the all-time rebounding list, the Irish announced Tuesday. He currently sits at No. 71, with 1,319.
Towt, a transfer addition who previously played at Northern Arizona, led all of college basketball in rebounds per game last season with 12.4. He’s at 9.3 with the Irish, and with 9 rebounds during Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech, he passed Hall of Famers David Robinson and Patrick Ewing.
Towt has been particularly effective on the offensive glass this season, leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offensive rebounds with 92.
Towt is in his fifth full season of playing college basketball and his seventh year in college overall. He is one of the last remaining college athletes who benefitted from the “COVID year,” the blanket exception that gave everyone who played in the 2020-21 season an extra year of eligibility. He also has a standard redshirt (2019-20) and a medical redshirt (2023-24) that allowed him to play for the Irish.
For his next milestone, Towt needs just 41 rebounds to reach the top 50.
