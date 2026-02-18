Newsstand: Notre Dame forward Carson Towt reaches top 75 on all-time rebounding list

Notre Dame forward Carson Towt has cracked the top 75 on the all-time rebounding list, the Irish announced Tuesday. He currently sits at No. 71, with 1,319.

Towt, a transfer addition who previously played at Northern Arizona, led all of college basketball in rebounds per game last season with 12.4. He’s at 9.3 with the Irish, and with 9 rebounds during Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech, he passed Hall of Famers David Robinson and Patrick Ewing.

Towt has been particularly effective on the offensive glass this season, leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offensive rebounds with 92.

Towt is in his fifth full season of playing college basketball and his seventh year in college overall. He is one of the last remaining college athletes who benefitted from the “COVID year,” the blanket exception that gave everyone who played in the 2020-21 season an extra year of eligibility. He also has a standard redshirt (2019-20) and a medical redshirt (2023-24) that allowed him to play for the Irish.

For his next milestone, Towt needs just 41 rebounds to reach the top 50.

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Champions?

A new record for Fighting Irish lacrosse.

You want goals? We have plenty to choose from.



Here are all 29 from today's win, setting the program record for goals in a game.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/mYZxHLYEZd — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 18, 2026

And a breakout star, who happens to play wide receiver for the football team.

Matt Jeffery is a problem 😤 pic.twitter.com/xT36lXvKJm — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALMag) February 17, 2026

Quote of the day

“She was the reason I was able to get through that tough time, and no matter how much I thank her, it will never be enough for being there for me through that. For that next month, where she’s going into a sport she’s never done before. She’s out in Lake Placid, where she’s never been before, with people she doesn’t know. I’m out in South Bend, having a fifth surgery, third knee surgery and going through a career-ending injury and probably an identity crisis, having to come to this realization, like, “Oh wow, my athletic career is over and my football career is over.”

“Despite everything she had going on, she was there every second. She was the first person I talked to after surgery. My mom facetimed her from the hospital, and she was incredible. She had no business being able to give as much as she did, and she did it anyway. She was able to perform at push championships and in Lake Placid, while also being a literal angel.”

— Former Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman on his girlfriend, former Irish track and field star and US Olympic bobsledder Jadin O’Brien

Headlines of the day