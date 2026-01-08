Newsstand: Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo named to Wooden Award watch list

An up-and-down 2025-26 season for Notre Dame women’s basketball hasn’t stopped Hannah Hidalgo‘s greatness from shining through.

Hidalgo is one of 25 players on the Wooden Award midseason watch list, which identifies frontrunners to be named the most outstanding player in women’s college basketball.

So far this season, Hidalgo ranks second in the country in points per game with 25.3, only trailing Iowa State center Audi Crooks. She leads the nation in steals by a significant margin, averaging 5.9 per game. The next-best player, Ohio State’s Kennedy Cambridge, averages 4.2. Hidalgo is also putting up 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. All of those numbers would either tie or exceed her career high.

Led by Hidalgo, the Irish are 10-4 (2-2 ACC) entering their matchup with Boston College at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish family lost a great one.

“It was during my time at Notre Dame where I learned that I am playing for more than just myself. I'm playing for my team, for my University, for the fans, and for all of the students that go there.”-Nick Eddy

God rest Mr. Eddy & God bless his family, teammates & friends.💙🙏🏼💛 https://t.co/JSDAcoyVgy pic.twitter.com/DVnE3tIO4k — Holtz's Heroes Foundation (@HoltzHeroes) January 7, 2026

Al Washington‘s move to linebackers coach is official.

Things could be happening…

Notre Dame hosted Alabama transfer DE Keon Keeley for an official visit on Wednesday





“I was at Notre Dame for the USC game, and it was a good win and a great environment. The biggest thing for me there is Coach Freeman, Coach Washington and the staff. They have a great plan. Those guys really showed me what Notre Dame is all about, and once I got on campus, I saw a lot that I liked. It’s a great program.”

— Four-star defensive tackle Karlos May

