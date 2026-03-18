Newsstand: Notre Dame lands two first-round picks in latest Daniel Jeremiah mock draft

The NFL events of free agency could prove very beneficial for two Notre Dame running backs.

After the dust settled on the new league year, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah put out his mock draft 3.0. Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields dropped out of the first round, but Jadarian Price jumped into it and Jeremiyah Love moved into the top five.

Jeremiah has Love at No. 4 overall, heading to the Tennessee Titans.

“Tennessee addressed a lot of its defensive needs in free agency, which frees the team up to take my No. 2 player in the draft to help Cam Ward,” Jeremiah wrote.

Elsewhere in free agency, the Seattle Seahawks let Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III leave the building. He went to Kansas City, indicating that the Chiefs don’t think Love will fall to them at No. 9. Meanwhile, the Seahawks need a running back, and Jeremiah found the perfect fit at No. 32 overall.

“I see a steep drop at the running back position this year after Price,” Jeremiah wrote. “He would slide right into the mix in Seattle, with Kenneth Walker III departing and Zach Charbonnet coming off injury.”

The last time the Irish sent two players to the first round was 2018 (offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey). The last school sent two running backs to the first round was Arkansas in 2008 (Darren McFadden and Felix Jones).

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Carson Towt: NFL football player.

we have signed undrafted free agent TE Carson Towt. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 17, 2026

More from Towt:

New #Colts TE Carson Towt, who played basketball at Notre Dame, says he's never played football before. Thinks his "dirty work" can help him transition to the gridiron. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 17, 2026

Pot of Gold Day isn’t what it used to be, but the Irish are still utilizing St. Patrick’s Day for recruiting.

Quote of the day

“When we started with that messaging, we have to utilize the situation we were in last year. So if we use that situation where we were left out of the playoffs as an opportunity to blame the committee, to blame somebody else, you’re not utilizing the decision that was made. We have to use that to make sure we leave no doubt as we go into this season.

“But leave no doubt is not just in the game of football. It’s you as a person. I tell our players all the time, if you want to be a starter, you have to leave no doubt. If you want to play more, you have to leave no doubt. If you want to get your degree, you have to leave no doubt. So it’s a mindset to put the work in. It’s a reminder to put the work in that gives you an opportunity to leave no doubt.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on Always College Football with Greg McElroy

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