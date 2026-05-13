Newsstand: Notre Dame lands two first-round picks in latest way-too-early 2027 mock draft

Various Notre Dame players have received way-too-early first-round buzz for the 2027 NFL Draft. Two landed in Round 1 of CBS Sports’ latest projections.

CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards mocked cornerback Leonard Moore at No. 7 overall to the New Orleans Saints. Moore is the consensus top cornerback in college football entering the 2027 cycle, and many believe he would have gone No. 2 overall if eligible for the 2026 draft.

“Leonard Moore is one of the best 2027 prospects, but is still available because of the depth in the class,” Edwards wrote. “The Saints were thought to be interested in [LSU cornerback] Mansoor Delane and that is why Kansas City traded in front of them [to select Delane at No. 6 overall]. A year later, New Orleans gets its cornerback in the first round.”

At the back end of his mock draft, Edwards sent linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 31 overall.

“Baltimore may have considered cornerback here as well, but instead tab Kyngston Viliamu-Asa to pair with [All-Pro linebacker] Roquan Smith,” Edwards wrote. “Viliamu-Asa is a part of a young linebacker class with tremendous upside.”

Notably absent from this mock draft was Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who has been projected as early as the top five. Edwards put four signal-callers in his mock: Texas’ Arch Manning (No. 1 overall to the Miami Dolphins), Oregon’s Dante Moore (No. 2, New York Jets), South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers (No. 4, Cleveland Browns) and Minnesota’s Drake Lindsey (No. 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Notre Dame Tweets of the day

Olu to OLU.

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The No. 3 OT in the 2027 class chose the Fighting Irish over Miami and Texas A&M



“Go Irish”⁰⁰https://t.co/Yeboi9GaX8 pic.twitter.com/POGlZw3d3X — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2026

Confidence from the five-star offensive tackle:

Olu Olubobola was asked what Notre Dame can expect from his skill set once he enrolls in South Bend.



"Dominance."



No further comment. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 12, 2026

A 30-game win streak against ACC competition will have that effect.

How's Notre Dame/ACC getting along now? “Notre Dame,” a source told @On3, “is the guy that walks in the house, opens the fridge, eats all the food, then (screws) the wife, kicks the dog, doesn’t pay the mortgage & walks out w/out any skin in the game.”https://t.co/4IYgzTNsch — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 12, 2026

Quote of the day

“Big-framed offensive tackle with budding physicality and high upside. Has a high-cut build with plus length. Measured at round 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wing-span prior to his senior season. Has continued to fill out his frame over his final high school years.

“Lines up at left tackle for his high school. Violent run blocker who looks to finish with authority. Seeks out contact, using his length to make first contact and driving his feet once engaged. Made improvements in pass pro as a junior, flashing reactive quickness and a stronger base. Also made strides with his overall technique.

“Has a tendency to play high, but has added more flexibility to his game. Has a later birthday for the cycle, turning 17 years old in mid-April of his junior year. Looks to have considerable upside and appears to be an ascending prospect given the jump he showed on junior film. Has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.”

— Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power on five-star Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Oluwasemilore Olubobola

Headlines of the day